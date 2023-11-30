Campus notes: Dastaan-e-Punjab at Cambridge Int'l

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Cambridge International School, Amritsar, celebrated its annual day titled Dastaan-e-Punjab on the theme of ‘Journey into the heart of Punjab’. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh presided was the chief guest. Love sagas of Heer-Ranjha, Sohni-Mahiwal and Mirza-Sahiba left the audience spellbound. The soul stirring dramatisation of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the partition scenes remained the most memorable part of the event. Principal Shveta Aggarwal also highlighted achievements of the school.

The Senior Study II wins fap awards

The Senior Study II has won three awards at the FAP National Awards. The schools received the Best Principal Award for Effective Leadership and the Academic Achievement Award for Demonstrating Excellence in Academics. Besides, Madhu Gupta, mathematics teacher for Class VI to Class IX, received the Best Teachers Award for Execution of Innovative Teaching in her subject. Principals and teachers from 23 states attended the award ceremony in Chandigarh.

Annual fest at Doon International

Doon International School, Amritsar, recently hosted its annual function, Beyond the Surface. Chief guest Surinderpal Singh Parmar, ADGP, Bathinda Range, emphasised the importance of holistic education and need for a well-rounded approach to learning. A dance performance showcased the intricacies of marine ecosystems. Besides, the incorporation of inventions in technology paid homage to visionaries like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

DAV College students bring laurels

The Last Journey, a film produced by the students of the Post Graduate Department of Mass Communication and Video Production, DAV College, Amritsar, bagged the third prize at the Ikshana Media Festival, which was organised by St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. The film is based on the ill effects of artificial intelligence. Chaitanya Sehgal, Rahul Verma, Jatin Jarewal and Sajan had jointly worked on the project while Prerna Jaitley is the writer of the film. Besides, Sanchi Gupta’s story on the college was included in the best 10 stories at the festival. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the students on the occasion.

