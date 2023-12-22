Campus notes: DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Postgraduate Department of MCVP of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a one-day nature walk trip to Harike Wildlife Sanctuary, conducted under the skill-enhancement programme. Principal Amardeep Gupta said such educational trips are essential for students as they help in obtaining practical knowledge of the subject so as to compliment the theoretic. The purpose of the trip was to identify different local and migratory birds and learn their significance, habitat, purpose of migration and behaviour. The principal informed the students that Harike Bird Sanctuary is a paradise for bird watchers as it attracts thousands of migratory birds during winter, some from as far as Siberia and the Arctic. It is situated on the confluence of the river Beas and Sutlej near Ferozepur and Amritsar border. The sanctuary encompasses an area of approximately 86 sq km, providing refuge to a large number of resident and migratory birds. The students used high power binoculars to observe activities of the birds from the watching towers. The Forest Department presented a documentary on flora and fauna of Harike. The officials guided the students on the techniques of identifying and counting birds as well as observing their behaviour.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Shri Ram Ashram Public School hosted its annual art and craft exhibition, ‘Rachna’, on December 21, wherein the students of classes Nursery to XII displayed their projects. The school campus was abuzz with vigour and enthusiasm asstudents displayed their skills and hard work through an array of craft work. Chief guest Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Improvement Trust, Amritsar, appreciated the efforts of students. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan said the main attractions of the event were social science models, Hindi and Sanskrit projects, skill and vocational development projects and experiential learning activities. Household and waste materials were used to create decorative articles.

The Senior Study II

The Senior Study II organised ‘Bizz Buzz, 2023’, the intra-school commerce fest on December 20, wherein a series of competitions were held to celebrate the spirit of commerce and innovation along with an objective to nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity in students. A poster-making competition titled ‘Visionary Vibes’ was organised for students. It had two categories, hand-made posters and e-posters. ‘Brain Bazzi’, the quiz competition was organised to test the business acumen of students.

Saint Kabir Convent

Saint Kabir Convent Day-Boarding School, Valtoha, celebrated its annual function. Khemkaran MLA Sarvan Singh Dhun was chief guest and DSP Preetinder Singh was the guest of honour. The function was conducted by school director Manavjit Singh. The event began with a religious song, followed by cultural performances by students. The chief guest distributed prizes to the students and school principal Rhythm Sharma read the annual school report.

