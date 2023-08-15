Campus notes: DAV Public School celebrates I-Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, presented a special assembly to commemorate the 76th Independence Day of India. The patriotic zeal and enthusiasm of the students was evident as they paid rich tribute to all the freedom fighters who laid down their lives in this long and arduous struggle for freedom. Patriotic songs were sung by the students that instilled patriotism in everyone present. The students exhibited their pride on being an Indian via the medium of a Nukkad Natak. The atmosphere resonated with the slogan of ‘Vande Mataram’. The celebrations culminated with the students of the school presenting an enthralling dance performance. Principal of the school, Pallavi Sethi, lauded the efforts of the students who presented the assembly. In her address, she urged everyone to work relentless for the nation like soldiers who in extreme adversity display unwavering and indomitable spirit to protect the borders. She exhorted the students to learn the true meaning of freedom and become citizens of upright character.

Tributes paid to freedom fighters

Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour by students and teachers of Revel Dale Public School today. Through a dance presentation, an earnest tribute was paid to the Indians who contributed to the evolution and development that took place in India in the last 76 years. Students of the whole school paid their homage to the freedom fighters through essays, paintings and speeches. Parents of the children too had discussions with the children at home about the significance of this day for all the Indians. All the students and teachers of the school were overwhelmed with patriotic zeal and they were infused with a feeling of gratitude towards countless freedom fighters.

ITI conducts refresher course

On the instructions of the Director, Technical Education, Punjab, 133 employees of the Public Health Department, Punjab, were given a six-day refresher course in the plumber and fitter trade. On the completion of refresher course by the first batch, certificates were distributed to the employees of Amritsar and Tarn Taran district by chief guest Dr Rakesh Sharma, HoD, surgery department, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, and Principal Sanjeev Sharma. The employees were trained in theory and practical by the institute’s instructors Gurmeet Singh, Amrik Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Munish Sharma for which all employees of the Public Health Department thanked him very much.

Anti-ragging week begins at DAV

The Anti-Ragging Committee of DAV College, Amritsar, celebrated the anti-ragging day on August 12 in the college campus. A weeklong celebration starting from August 12 to 18 is being observed by the anti-ragging committee of the college. Different activities like orientation session, slogan writing, essay writing, poster- making and rally on anti-ragging were organised for the students. An orientation session to inform the students about the ill effects of ragging in the educational institutions was conducted. Vice-Principal Madan Mohan informed the students about bad effects of ragging and how it affects the psychology of the newly admitted students of the college. Nodal officer of the anti-ragging committee and in charge administration Prof Nivedita Sharma also suggested students, especially the senior students, to help the juniors who have been admitted in various streams of undergraduate and postgraduate classes.

Senior Study II celebrates I-Day

Students of Senior Study School along with the NCC cadets of 1 PB BN celebrated the 76th Independence Day with great pride and enthusiasm. Vijay Mehra, director, Senior Study, along with Dr Shravan Mehra and Upasana Mehra, Principal, hoisted the national flag which was followed by the national anthem. The NCC cadets carried out a march past along with formation of human pyramids which signified discipline, unity and methodology. The junior wing students put up a spectacular show of fancy dress honouring the invaluable contribution of the Indian heroes from the past and present. Display of Forces by the junior wing students imparted a lot of knowledge and information about the various Forces that work towards our country’s safety. The dance and song performances on unity in diversity made everyone take up a vow to work together for the progress and prosperity of India. The entire school pledged to follow the theme of the 76th Indian Independence of “Nation First, Always First”.

Global Institutes hoists Tricolour

The Global Group of Institutes hosted the Tricolour on the eve of Independence Day today at its campus with great zeal and enthusiasm. A large number of students and faculty members participated in the Independence Day celebrations as chairman of the Global Group of Institutes, Dr BS Chandi, unfurled the national flag. The ceremony was marked by patriotic fervour with the students singing patriotic song and reciting poems. The chairman after flag hoisting ceremony addressed the students and the faculty present during the ceremony. He dwelt on the importance of India being an independent and sovereign democracy and asked those present to work towards strengthening the nation as the country attained freedom from the foreign rule after making hundreds of thousands of sacrifices.