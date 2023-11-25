Campus notes: Delhi Public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and unity, Delhi Public School, Amritsar, organised their ‘Annual Athletic Meet, 2023’. Dr Baljinder Singh Bal, assistant professor in the Physical Education Department at Guru Nanak Dev University, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr Sukhdev Singh, HOD Physical Education Department (Retd) and Jasdeep Singh, gold medallist in the South Asian Games were the guests of honour. Kamal Chand, Principal of DPS Amritsar, addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of sports in the overall development of students. He extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests. Students showcased discipline and teamwork in a spirited march past, after which, participants pledged to uphold the values of fair play and sportsmanship, creating a sense of integrity. Dr Baljinder and Dr Sukhdev motivated the young athletes, imparting valuable life lessons. The sporting extravaganza kicked off with phase I of a series of track and field events, showcasing the prowess of the athletes. Students engaged in an intricate flower drill, blending precision and beauty in a captivating display followed by athletics competitions.

BBK DAV College for Women

The students of BBK DAV College for Women excelled in the GNDU examinations. The achievers included students of B.Voc. (Entertainment and Technology)— Nagma, Sem-II (84.1 per cent), Neha, Sem-IV (89.7 per cent) and Vanshika Mehra, Sem-VI (89.75 per cent), who jointly stood first. Rakshita Malhotra, Sem-II (78.7 per cent), Manpreet Kaur, Sem-IV (89.5 per cent) and Divya, Sem-VI (89.6 per cent) were also among toppers in university. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students for their performance in the university exams and encouraged them to uphold their positions in the future as well.

Khalsa College

The training course on honey bee rearing at the Kisan Training Centre of Khalsa College concluded today. College Principal Dr Mehal Singh said Agriculture Information Officer Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, imparted valuable information regarding bee-keeping and production of honey to farmers and students from government schools in Jabowal and Kiampur. Singh said detailed information about the life cycle of honey bees, the process of making and extracting honey was given during the course. Agriculture Development Officer, Shivani Paliyal and Renu Virdi spoke about the importance and marketing of honey. The resource persons also talked about the maintenance of bee colonies and on insects and diseases in detail. Deputy Director, Horticulture Department Dr Sukhdeep Singh Hundal and Kiranbir Kaur gave information about the schemes of the department and the subsidy received on it, while Dr Rakesh Sharma discussed the income and expenses.

Ashok Vatika Public School

The students of Ashok Vatika Public School participated in the art competition held recently at the art gallery, Amritsar. The students displayed their talent while competing with more than 300 students from 13 different schools. Loveleen Kaur of Class XII won the consolation prize. The other participants also received certificates of participation. Principal Anchal Mahajan congratulated the students and persuaded them to work hard to be successful.

