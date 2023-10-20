 Campus notes: Doordarshan Day celebrated at DAV : The Tribune India

Doordarshan Day was celebrated at DAV College, Amritsar.



Amritsar: DAV College, Amritsar celebrated the 64th ‘Doordarshan Day’ with great enthusiasm and fervour. The department of mass communication and video production organised a series of activities to commemorate this special occasion. Students participated in a quiz competition. Tanveer secured first, Payal and secured got second and Kashish and Ashish bagged the third position. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta recalled a time when Doordarshan was the primary source of television entertainment, creating a sense of unity as everyone tuned in to watch the same channel. He further highlighted the art of effective news presentation by newsreaders of that era who used well-placed pauses to engage the audience.

Bhavan’s students excel in yoga

A district-level school sports competition was organised at PBN School in which girls’ yoga team of Bhavan’s School, Amritsar, displayed their special talent. In this category, Smridhi, Shanaya, Bhavya and Tanvi secured the first position. Chairman of Bhavan’s School Avinash Mohindru, director-principal Dr Anita Bhalla praised the students and inspired them to work hard in life.

‘Srishti’ Inter-School Talent Hunt

The students of XI & XII from Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar participated in ‘Srishti’ inter school talent hunt held at Global Institute on October 13. Among the participants from reputed schools across Amritsar, SRA left an indelible mark on the event by lifting the 1st runner-up trophy in five different events. The winners received trophies, certificates as well as cash prizes in the following events: group dance, quiz, just a minute and science model working. Dr Vinodita Sankhyan, the principal congratulated the winners for demonstrating their exceptional talents leaving a lasting impact on the judges and the audience.

Prakash Purb of Guru Ramdas Ji

Celebrating the Prakash Purb of the Fourth Patshahi Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, additional secretary of Sri Darbar Sahib, Gurpreet Singh Diwan, arrived at the head office of the CKD to give invitation letters to the office-bearers and members. President Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar assured to make all possible efforts for administrative support and said that the Diwan and the institutions under it will show cooperation in making arrangements. CKD students will also participate in the nagar kirtan. He said that the Chief Khalsa Diwan will welcome the nagar kirtan at Sri Guru Harikrishna Public School. tns

Powerpoint Presentation contest

Jalandhar: Mayor World School conducted an inter-house PowerPoint presentation competition for Grade IX to XII on the topic ‘Space exploration and the future of space travel’. The competition was presided over by deputy vice principal Charu Trehan. The presentations were judged on the basis of content, creativity, use of multimedia, originality and presentation skills. Ayan Vij and Maureen Jain bagged the first prize. The second prize was secured by Aarish Aggarwal and Vikramjit Singh Ahluwalia.

TECH-SPRINT by DPS and LPU

Delhi Public School in collaboration with Lovely Professional University, hosted Tech-Sprint, a two-day technical carnival that captured the hearts and minds of students from Classes 6 to 12. The event highlighted the theme ‘Linking school’s innovation and creativity’. Students enthusiastically participated in robotics olympiad, water rocket challenge, best out of waste, science fair and tech-quiz. The event featured more than 25 schools from all over India.

Rangoli Competition on viral diseases

A rangoli-making competition on ‘viral diseases’ was organised by the Post Graduate Department of Biotechnology of Lyallpur Khalsa College in association with Microbiologists Society of India, in which 39 students of 13 teams from BSc Biotechnology, BSc Medical and MSc Biotechnology streams participated. Dr Inderjeet Kaur, coordinator of microbiologist society, Punjab unit, welcomed Principal Dr Jaspal Singh. She introduced MBSI to the participants. She highlighted threat and drastic effect of viral diseases on the livelihood of human beings with special reference to Covid-19. Kritika, Tanya and Manveer Singh won the first prize while the second prize was bagged by Shaweta, Mehak and Dupinder Kaur. Tanu Sharma, Silky secured thethird position. TNS

Yoga Session at KV

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 organised a transformative yoga session led by renowned yoga guru, Padmini Jog in which various yogic practices were showcased. She guided the attendees, highlighting the numerous benefits derived from these ancient practices. Principal Ravindar Kumar emphasised the importance of regular yoga and pranayama exercises for maintaining a healthy body and mind. He urged everyone present to incorporate these practices into their daily routines for overall well-being.

