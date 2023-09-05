Campus notes: DPS gets Atal School of Month title

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Atal Tinkering Lab, funded by Niti Aayog, in Delhi Public School is performing better than the other schools in the region. Member managing committee DPS Amritsar, Aakash Khandelwal, Principal Kamal Chand, informed that DPS Amritsar has been honoured with ‘ Atal School of the Month’ title for July by the Niti Aayog. The school was decorated with this title for January 2023 also. Thus, it is a matter of immense pride that Delhi Public School Amritsar is the only school of the holy city that has received this honour twice the same year, which is a great achievement in itself. The school is also the proud recipient of appreciation letter from the Niti Aayog for sending more than 25 projects in Atal Marathon. Apart from this, a teacher training programme, allotted by the District Education Officer, was also organised in DPS, under the supervision of Sudhanshu.

Content writing contest at DAVC

Innovation council of DAV College in collaboration with Department of English, Hindi, and Punjabi organised a competition on content writing under the guidance of Principal and president IIC, Dr Amardeep Gupta. More than 35 students participated in it. Jaisika of BA semester III stood first, Palak, MSc physics semester III stood second, Sahil MCom semester III stood third, and Reena Sharma, MA Hindi III, was awarded a consolation prize. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said that the competition gave a boost to budding talent to explore their skills. Vice-Principal and vice-president of IIC Dr Daizy Sharma, along with heads of all the three departments— professor Pardeep Celly, professor Kamaljit Rana, Dr Kiran Khanna and various members of IIC were present during the event.

Spring Dale Lifts basketball c’ship

Spring Dale Senior School’s team won the school district basketball final. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, rejoiced cheering up his boys during the thrilling match held at Spring Dale Senior School. Sandhu shared that the event was the final match of boys’ team in the under-17 category and it was heartening to see the boys lifting the finals trophy. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the team for their exceptionally good performance which made the school proud. “The team and their coaches were consistently working hard towards this achievement,” said Sharma.

BBK College gets special recognition

BBK DAV College for Women Principal Pushpinder Walia was honoured by Shaheed Bhagat Singh Boxing Club. She was honoured with a special recognition award on the occasion of National Sports Day for her outstanding contribution in the field of academics and sports. Sweety Bala, head, Department of Physical Education, Savita Kumari, assistant professor, Department of Physical Education, Baldev Raj Dev, president, Harish Kumar, Sub Inspector, Roop Chand, swimming in charge, GNDU, and members of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Boxing Club congratulated Dr Walia on this glorious achievement. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia dedicated this honour to the entire BBK family. She said that BBK DAV College for Women has always taken initiatives in the promotion of sports and will continue to do the same in the future as well.

Relevance of Gandhi in Modern Era

A day-long national seminar was organised by the Post Graduate Department of Political Science, RRMK Arya Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Pathankot, under the leadership of the head of the department, Dr Aarti Palta, and Principal Dr Gurmeet Kaur. The topic of the seminar organised by ICSSR, Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, was ‘Relevance of Gandhian Thoughts in Modern Era’ in which Dr SS Bindra, director of AISS and AIPP Amity Institute of International Studies, Noida, was present as the chief guest. Guest of honours Dr Satnam Singh Deol from GNDU Campus Amritsar, Dr Emanual Nahar from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Dr Rajesh Kumar from GNDU were present. The opening note of the seminar was given by keynote speaker Dr Ronki Ram from Panjab University, Chandigarh, followed by sharing of the views on the given topic by the resource persons, Dr Baljit Singh, Department of Political Science, Jammu University, Dr Kamla, Department of Political Science, Panjab University, Dr Gagandeep Thapa, Director, Department of Youth Welfare, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Dr Anjana Kapoor, Department of Political Science, Shanti Devi Arya Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Dinanagar.

#NITI Aayog