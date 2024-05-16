Campus notes: Excelsum High School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Hezal Arora and Vihaan Garg of Excelsum High School emerged as the school toppers with both of them scoring 98.6 per cent marks in the CBSE Class X results. Hezal and Pulkit Grover scored a perfect 100 in mathematics, while Hezal achieved a perfect score of 100 in social studies. Saanvi Mahandru secured the second position with 97.4 per cent, and Dhayrika Arora and Divyanshi Kapoor tied for the third place with 97.2 per cent. As many as 54 per cent of the Class X students of the school secured 90 per cent marks and above.

Revel Dale Public School

Revel Dale Public School hosted a ceremony to pay tribute to late poet Dr Surjit Pater. Students, teachers and resource person Avtar Singh read and discussed his poems, which are considered to be a poignant commentary on the regressive practices widely pervasive in Punjab. Avtar, an avid reader and Punjabi literature enthusiast addressed the students of Class X and shared his insights and perceptions on Dr Patar’s poems.

Ashok Vatika Public School

Students of Ashok Vatika Public School excelled in CBSE exams, results for which were announced recently. Anumeet Kaur (medical) topped in the school with 93.4 per cent marks. Rishima of non-medical stream got 93.2 per cent. Loveleen Kaur (commerce) got 92 per cent and Sahil Singh (humanities) got 90 per cent marks. The students expressed their gratitude towards their teachers and the school authorities for helping them in achieving good scores in Board exams. Principal Anchal Mahajan, Vice-Principal Vipul Mahajan congratulated the students and wished them best of luck for their future.

Indian Public School

The management, principal and teachers of the Indian Public School, Airport Road, Amritsar, congratulated the students for stellar performance in the CBSE Class X Board exams as all the schoolchildren passed all the exams. Chahat Mehra stood first in the school with 93.2 per cent marks. Taranpreet Singh and Harwinder Singh both scored 91 per cent, while Ishmanpreet scored 89.2 per cent.

CKD Institute of Mgmt & Tech

The management of Chief Khalsa Diwan has appointed Dr Sukhbir Singh as the new member in-charge of the CKD Institute of Management and Technology. Dr Sukhbir Singh retired as the Head of the Punjabi Department at Khalsa College and also served as the Dean of Khalsa College. He has 31 years of experience in the academics. Savinder Singh Kathunangal while handing over the new responsibilities of the college to the newly appointed member-in-charge, expressed hope that Dr Sukhbir Singh will develop the college with the support of other experienced member-in-charges.

