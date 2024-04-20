 Campus notes: Fire drill at SRA school : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Fire drill at SRA school

Campus notes: Fire drill at SRA school

Campus notes: Fire drill at SRA school

Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School take part in a mock fire drill on the premises in Amritsar on Friday.



Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School on Friday conducted a fire drill session to celebrate Fire Safety Week, which is being marked from April 14-20.The aim of the drill was to enhance the school's fire emergency response capabilities and acquaint students and staff members with fire mitigation methods. A team of experts from the Punjab Fire Department Centre, Amritsar, held an enlightening session for the students of Classes IX and X. The event provided a comprehensive briefing on fire extinguishing equipments and safety protocols. The mock drill commenced with a practical demonstration of fire extinguishers, followed by a simulated fire evacuation procedure, educating students on effective evacuation techniques. A fire tender was shown to the students. This is a regular feature done every year for the secondary wing to empower the students with hands-on knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively to emergencies, bolstering safety preparedness and saving lives. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan addressed the students and highlighted the importance of such fire drill practices to ensure that everyone is well prepared in case of emergency.

Jainism’s founder’s birth anniv

Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, presented a special assembly to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj and Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism. A havan was organised at the Cantt branch where everyone paid rich tribute to Mahatma Hansraj, an educationist par excellence. The students of the school accentuated the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Hansraj and Lord Mahavira. Principal of the school Dr Pallavi Sethi in her address inspired the students to uphold the legacy of Mahatma Hansraj and motivated students to embody his values of excellence, integrity and service in their academic pursuits and beyond. She advised the students to respect their institution and feel pride in being part of the esteemed institution

DAV students outshine in NPTEL

Students and faculty of DAV College, Amritsar, excelled in the NPTEL courses and received excellent results. Bhaumik Talwar topped in computer programming paper and Shweta Thakur and Nikhil Bhandari topped in history paper on an all India basis. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated all the students and motivated them to join such courses in future as these courses will be of great help in their career. He praised the faculty members, who mentored the students. It is a stupendous initiative by the college as apart from regular teaching, students are encouraged to compete at the national level in different advance courses. These online courses under NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) are designed by top institutes (IITs and IISc) of India under the direction of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. tns

Foundation Day function

Jalandhar: The 37th Foundation Day was celebrated at Shiv Jyoti Public School on the theme 'Aadharstambh -Foundation for Magnificent Tomorrow'. Meritorious students in academics, from classes Nursery to XI, were felicitated by Principal Parveen Saili, Chairman Dr Vidur Jyoti and Manager Dr Suvikram Jyoti. The Principal escorted the team and the students of the school band. After paying floral tributes at the statue of Swami Vivekananda, they were escorted to the stage led by the Head Boy, Head Girl, Captains and Vice-Captains of different Houses of school. They were conferred badges and presented bouquets. The attraction of the event was a fun dance by tiny tots of the elementary wing. Rajasthani folk dance and bhangra by the boy students stole the show completely.

Results of PSEB Class X

The matriculation results announced by the PSEB for New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Nagar, remained hundred per cent. The total number of students who appeared was 113. A meritorious student of the school, Anamika, secured a place in the merit list by obtaining 628/650 marks and bagged 18th rank in Punjab. More than 14 students scored over 90 per cent. More than 15 students scored 80 per cent. Anamika scored 96.6 per cent, getting the first position in school. Deeksha got second position with 95.6 per cent, Anhad scored the third position with 95 per cent and Khushi and Navya got the fourth position, obtaining 94.6 per cent. The students credited the school's management, Director Sushma Handa's guidance and experienced teachers for their achievement.

Seminar on vermicomposting

As per the directions issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, the Nature Eco Club of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, arranged a seminar on 'Vermicompositing' under its Environment Education Programme. The objective of the seminar was to make young students aware regarding the importance of vermicomposting and the methods to use it. The resource person, Dr Pardeep Kumar, head-cum-senior scientist, Regional Centre Farm Advisory, Service Centre, Kapurthala, while highlighting the importance of vermicomposting, said that this method converts organic waste into a valuable soil ingredient for plants and crops. He said that vermicompost is different from fertilisers and when it is added to the soil, it boosts the nutrients for the growth of the plants and enhances the soil structure. He also demonstrated the method of preparing vermicompost and addressed the queries of the students. Seema Rani, convener of Nature Eco Club, paid her gratitude to the speaker for his knowledge enhancing session. Officiating Principal Dr Kulwinder Kaur appreciated the club's efforts for spreading environmental awareness among students and encouraged them to adopt methods like vermicomposting to protect the environment. tns

Sri Guru Harkrishan Model

The school organised inter-school painting and patriotic group song competitions. Around 150 students from various city schools participated in the competitions. The objective was to help students unleash their creative potential.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Ex-cop’s son, out on bail, shot in Amritsar

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Spousal maintenance: Support only when wife is unable to sustain herself, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Where are ‘achhe din’: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Where do you stand on pollution, environmentalists ask candidates

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor