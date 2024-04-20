Campus notes: Fire drill at SRA school

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School on Friday conducted a fire drill session to celebrate Fire Safety Week, which is being marked from April 14-20.The aim of the drill was to enhance the school's fire emergency response capabilities and acquaint students and staff members with fire mitigation methods. A team of experts from the Punjab Fire Department Centre, Amritsar, held an enlightening session for the students of Classes IX and X. The event provided a comprehensive briefing on fire extinguishing equipments and safety protocols. The mock drill commenced with a practical demonstration of fire extinguishers, followed by a simulated fire evacuation procedure, educating students on effective evacuation techniques. A fire tender was shown to the students. This is a regular feature done every year for the secondary wing to empower the students with hands-on knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively to emergencies, bolstering safety preparedness and saving lives. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan addressed the students and highlighted the importance of such fire drill practices to ensure that everyone is well prepared in case of emergency.

Jainism’s founder’s birth anniv

Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, presented a special assembly to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj and Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism. A havan was organised at the Cantt branch where everyone paid rich tribute to Mahatma Hansraj, an educationist par excellence. The students of the school accentuated the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Hansraj and Lord Mahavira. Principal of the school Dr Pallavi Sethi in her address inspired the students to uphold the legacy of Mahatma Hansraj and motivated students to embody his values of excellence, integrity and service in their academic pursuits and beyond. She advised the students to respect their institution and feel pride in being part of the esteemed institution

DAV students outshine in NPTEL

Students and faculty of DAV College, Amritsar, excelled in the NPTEL courses and received excellent results. Bhaumik Talwar topped in computer programming paper and Shweta Thakur and Nikhil Bhandari topped in history paper on an all India basis. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated all the students and motivated them to join such courses in future as these courses will be of great help in their career. He praised the faculty members, who mentored the students. It is a stupendous initiative by the college as apart from regular teaching, students are encouraged to compete at the national level in different advance courses. These online courses under NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) are designed by top institutes (IITs and IISc) of India under the direction of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. tns

Foundation Day function

Jalandhar: The 37th Foundation Day was celebrated at Shiv Jyoti Public School on the theme 'Aadharstambh -Foundation for Magnificent Tomorrow'. Meritorious students in academics, from classes Nursery to XI, were felicitated by Principal Parveen Saili, Chairman Dr Vidur Jyoti and Manager Dr Suvikram Jyoti. The Principal escorted the team and the students of the school band. After paying floral tributes at the statue of Swami Vivekananda, they were escorted to the stage led by the Head Boy, Head Girl, Captains and Vice-Captains of different Houses of school. They were conferred badges and presented bouquets. The attraction of the event was a fun dance by tiny tots of the elementary wing. Rajasthani folk dance and bhangra by the boy students stole the show completely.

Results of PSEB Class X

The matriculation results announced by the PSEB for New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Nagar, remained hundred per cent. The total number of students who appeared was 113. A meritorious student of the school, Anamika, secured a place in the merit list by obtaining 628/650 marks and bagged 18th rank in Punjab. More than 14 students scored over 90 per cent. More than 15 students scored 80 per cent. Anamika scored 96.6 per cent, getting the first position in school. Deeksha got second position with 95.6 per cent, Anhad scored the third position with 95 per cent and Khushi and Navya got the fourth position, obtaining 94.6 per cent. The students credited the school's management, Director Sushma Handa's guidance and experienced teachers for their achievement.

Seminar on vermicomposting

As per the directions issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, the Nature Eco Club of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, arranged a seminar on 'Vermicompositing' under its Environment Education Programme. The objective of the seminar was to make young students aware regarding the importance of vermicomposting and the methods to use it. The resource person, Dr Pardeep Kumar, head-cum-senior scientist, Regional Centre Farm Advisory, Service Centre, Kapurthala, while highlighting the importance of vermicomposting, said that this method converts organic waste into a valuable soil ingredient for plants and crops. He said that vermicompost is different from fertilisers and when it is added to the soil, it boosts the nutrients for the growth of the plants and enhances the soil structure. He also demonstrated the method of preparing vermicompost and addressed the queries of the students. Seema Rani, convener of Nature Eco Club, paid her gratitude to the speaker for his knowledge enhancing session. Officiating Principal Dr Kulwinder Kaur appreciated the club's efforts for spreading environmental awareness among students and encouraged them to adopt methods like vermicomposting to protect the environment. tns

Sri Guru Harkrishan Model

The school organised inter-school painting and patriotic group song competitions. Around 150 students from various city schools participated in the competitions. The objective was to help students unleash their creative potential.