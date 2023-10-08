Campus notes: Guest Lecture on “Way of Life”

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The postgraduate department of physics, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organised a guest lecture on "Way of Life (Jeevan-Jaach) on Saturday. Dr Inderjeet Singh Gogoani, Principal, Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, was a resource person, who is a renowned personality and an eminent Sikh scholar. Principal Dr Mehal Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. He highlighted the importance of these types of programmes and explained how these could beautify a student's life. He expressed hope that students and teachers can learn a lot from today's lecture. Dr Inderjeet Singh Gogoani delivered his lecture on "Way of Life" focusing that positivity can play an important role in life. He also highlighted the role of human beings in our society and nature. He took various examples of great personalities from history and exhorted the audience to follow the path of truth, hard work and dedication.

Training for filing i-T return

The Institution's Innovation Council of DAV College, Amritsar, organised an Internship Training with CA Sahil Sachdeva and Associates for its students on Income Tax Return Filling and GST Laws under the guidance of Principal and IIC president Dr Amardeep Gupta. Three students of B Com (Sem V) Ketan Verma, Kanishka Mehra, Krishna and a student of B Com (Sem III) Harsh Sagar attended a six-week internship training. The students worked on various projects and initiatives of the Government of India, including an in-depth learning of procedure of filing returns and the prevalent GST laws. Congratulating these students, Principal Dr Gupta said internship gives the students an opportunity for career exploration and development and to learn new skills. Through Internship, students get actively engaged with the practical side of their learning like problem-solving, creative thinking, digital-skills, teamwork, etc.

Workshop on kitchen garden

Haryaval Punjab, Amritsar, organised a one-day workshop for teachers from over 25 schools at Ajit Vidyalaya, Mall Mandi Road. In the workshop conducted on the subject of "Kitchen Garden", state chief green grocer, Punjab, Praveen joined the workshop as special speaker, professor Rakesh Sharda from Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, main speaker, Satvir Singh from Guru Nanak Dev University special speaker, besides Tejinder Singh from the Department of Horticulture. Rakesh Sharda said currently various health problems are being faced in the state, especially due to the use of chemical fertilisers. He said if people use some modern methods, then enough vegetables can be produced at home. He gave information about various methods related to kitchen gardening. Satveer Singh said people should eliminate single-use plastic from our homes.

Ardas Diwas at engineering college

Ardas Diwas was organized at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET). Engineering students themselves performed kirtan following the bhog of Sukhmani Sahib Path as the annual event. Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated the students for their excellent initiative in this regard and exhorted them to acquire technical and employability skills to meet the challenges of the modern, competitive world. He along with Director-Principal Dr Manju Bala bestowed siropas on students performing kirtan and honoured the students, who performed well in various academic and religious competitions. KCGC joint secretary Sardool Singh Manan, member, PS Bal and Rajbir Singh, senior faculty members, were present on the occasion. Dr Bala conveyed her best wishes to the new entrants of engineering branches. TNS

Industrial visit for mgmt students

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions conducted an industrial visit for the students of the Department of Management. The students had the opportunity to visit SS Food Industries (Bonn Bread Industries), Ludhiana. Under the guidance and orientation of the industry's assistant manager (Marketing), Harinder Singh, the students witnessed making various kinds of biscuits. They learned about their process, baking duration and methods of preparation. The kneading of doughs of buns, breads and biscuits caught their special attention. The students learnt about their various plants, packaging and quality control strategies. The teaching faculty, Nayia Sharma, Taranjot Kaur and Ankush Sharma brought the students' attention to their management techniques and different distribution channels. The aromatic ambiance made the students utterly involved.

