Campus notes: Guru Nanak Dev University

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: WellnessZ, a wellness start-up from the city registered at the entrepreneurship incubation centre at GNDU, orchestrated a marathon which commenced from the university, and culminated at Novelty Chowk. With a growing consciousness about physical health and dietary habits, the people of Amritsar engaged in healthy activities and promoted wellbeing. Despite awareness among the younger generation about the importance of fitness, there remains a gap between awareness and action. While many acknowledge the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, some struggle to take consistent steps towards achieving their goals. “This underscores the importance of initiatives like WellnessZ’s efforts to not only raise awareness but also provide accessible tools and resources to help Individuals bridge the gap and actively pursue their wellness journey,” shared one the participants.

DAV Public School

On the occasion of International Dance Day, students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, set the stage ablaze with their amazing performances. During a special assembly, the students performed a variety of dance styles, from folk, classical to western, demonstrating that dance is a potent means of bridging cultural divides. Students and teachers thoroughly enjoyed the foot-tapping music and exquisite dance forms. Principal Pallavi Sethi applauded the efforts of the students. She said it is an occasion to recognise the transformative power of dance in promoting physical and emotional wellbeing, fostering creativity, and building community spirit.

Bhavans Kala Kendra

Bhavans Kala Kendra’s 95th Sufi Punjabi Night programme was organised with a live concert of Robin Wadali. Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, chairperson, FICCI FLO (Amritsar chapter), was the chief guest. Students of senior classes enjoyed and danced to the tunes of Punjabi songs. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated the artistes and audience present. Simarpreet Sandhu highlighted that Bhavans Kala Kendra has been spreading awareness about artistes and cultural aspects among the next generation and they must take the legacy of Sufism forward in their lives.

Khalsa College of Animal Sciences

A special NSS summer camp on the theme, ‘Budding Vets as Health, Social and Welfare Workers’ was organised at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS). A total of 86 NSS Volunteers participated in the field camp. Principal Dr HK Verma discussed how health is a crucial aspect of life. He also paid his gratitude to people involved in making the community a better place to live. The volunteers later visited Mattewal village to incorporate improvement of public education in the area. Dr Manrajdeep Singh spoke on economics of dairy farming, how to benefit from dairy enterprise and the importance of record-keeping. He also discussed tick control and tick-borne disease. Dr Navdeep Singh Sekhon and Dr Rahuljeet Singh Hundal also shared their views with students about the life of a Veterinary Officer. An anti-rabies vaccination drive, providing a good exposure to our NSS volunteers, was also organised.

BBK DAV College for Women

The Eco Club and NSS unit of BBK DAV College for Women celebrated Earth Day, under the aegis of Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. The State Nodal Agency and Ministry of Environment & Climate Change was the supporting agency for the environment education programme to foster awareness and engagement in environmental conservation efforts among the youth. The programme featured a diverse array of events, including a seminar, quiz, poster-making competition, and an oath-taking ceremony. The seminar commenced with a lecture by Dr Shweta Mohan, in-charge of Eco Club, on the theme ‘Planet vs Plastic’, which aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact of plastic pollution and promote sustainable solutions. The principal Dr Pushpinder Walia, along with faculty members and students reaffirmed their commitment to sustainability.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU