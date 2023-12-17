Campus notes: Holy Heart Presidency School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The annual day function of Holy Heart Presidency School was held with the theme of Pancha Tatva: The Five Elements. The event was aimed at shedding light on the significance of the five elements - earth, water, fire, air, and sky - and the contemporary challenges associated with its present-day use and exploitation by mankind. Om Prakash Soni, former deputy chief minister of Punjab, was the chief guest and the guest of honour was Vikas Soni, Youth Congress leader. Besides, Sanjay Ahuja, president, Punjab Dist. Book Association, Kamaljit Kaur, founder, Rehabilitation and Settlement Organization (RASO), school chairman Vijay Seth, director Anjna Vijay Seth, director Vikram Seth, principal Shilpa Vikram Seth, Vijayath Seth, other notable guests and dignitaries were present. Principal Shilpa Vikram Seth in her welcome address highlighted the significance of the chosen theme and the need for collective awareness and responsibility towards the environment. The cultural programme featuring dance, music, and drama performances from students of Class I, attired in myriad hues, creatively conveyed the message of environmental consciousness and the responsible use of the five elements.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised a career counselling session for the students of Class XII. The faculty members from various departments of BBK DAV College, including Dr Seema Jaitley (head, Department of Sociology), Manoj Puri and Anurag Gupta (associate professor, Computer Department), Dr Priyanka Bassi (head, PG Department of Journalism & Mass Communication), Mandeep Sodhi (Assistant Professor in Commerce & Management), Dr Poonam Khullar (Assistant Professor in Chemistry) apprised the students of the various courses and add-on courses available in the college. Besides talking about the add-on courses in cosmetology and French, the speakers for the day also informed the students about B.Voc courses they could opt for. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi expressed her gratitude to the eminent faculty of BBK DAV College for Women for their valuable inputs and guidance. She advised the students to choose a career path for themselves based on their interest, aptitude and academic performance. She wished them the very best for the upcoming boards and a successful career ahead.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School

A function dedicated to the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Golden Avenue, Amritsar, under the Chief Khalsa Diwan. A science block was also inaugurated in the school with newly constructed laboratories equipped with modern laboratories of physics, chemistry and biology. A dastar bandi event was also held for students of Class VII. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar along with honorary secretary Savinder Singh Kathunangal, and principals of various schools were especially present. Ragi Sri Darbar Sahib Bhai Simranjit Singh, junior and senior Shabad Kirtan teams of the school and former student of the school Gunanidh Singh entertained the congregation by singing religious hymns. Around 59 students, who were on the merit list in Class X board examinations, were awarded. School principal Satbir Kaur in her address said Guru Nanak Sahib through his teachings gave a straight path to the people trapped in illusions and evils. He inspired people to adopt this way of life by giving the golden principle of Kirat Karo, Naam Japo and Vand Chhako.