Campus notes: Homage to Guru Teg Bahadur

Amritsar: To commemorate the martyrdom day of ninth Sikh master Sri Guru Teg Bahadur, Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) organised a religious programme at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib, where Kirtani Jathas of CKD Central Khalsa Orphanage, Bhai Veer Singh Gurmat College and Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School students enthralled the congregation with melodious kirtan. CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and honorary secretary Swinder Singh Kathunangal, while paying homage to Guru Teg Bahadur, said that the principle and tradition of martyrdom is a unique identity of Sikh history and culture. He said that Guru Teg Bahadur, who attained martyrdom for the sake of truth and religion, imparts the message of benevolence, fearlessness and determination to mankind. The CKD Educational Committee awarded cash prizes and certificates to the students who secured positions in Gurbani Kanth Bani competitions dedicated to the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur. On the occasion, a six-year-old student, Jujhar Singh, was given a distinct prize and cash in recognition of having recited 27 Banis.

BBK DAV College for Women

Continuing with their winning streak, the students of BBK DAV College for Women again excelled in the GNDU examinations. Komalpreet Kaur, MA Fine Arts, Semester IV, stood second in the university with an impressive 86.7 per cent score. In BFA, Semester IV, Kritika claimed the first position with 91.9 per cent, while Saanya secured the second position with 81.8 per cent marks. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their achievements and urged them to maintain the high standards in their future endeavours.

Khalsa College Public School

A prize distribution ceremony was organised at Khalsa College Public School, GT Road. Khalsa College Governing Council joint secretaries Santokh Singh Sethi and Ajmer Singh Heir participated as chief guests in the programme organised under the chairmanship of school principal Amarjeet Singh Gill. Sethi said that Khalsa College is an institution which with its dedication and hard work has created its own identity not only in the state but also in the country and abroad. He appreciated the programme presented by the students, especially the play ‘Saka Sirhind’, Sethi along with Principal Gill also honoured the winning students in various activities.

