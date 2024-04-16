 Campus notes: Interaction with Dr BR Ambedkar : The Tribune India

A dramatised interaction of a conversation with Dr BR Ambedkar at Revel Dale Public School. Tribune photo



A dramatised interaction of a conversation with Dr BR Ambedkar, if he would have been alive today, was conducted at Revel Dale Public School. In this dialogue, a student of the school played the part of Dr Ambedkar and was asked about his perceptions on the way constitutional values envisioned by him are being put into practice in the India of today. In his response, Dr Ambedkar talked about discrimination on the basis of race, religion, gender and caste that is so wide-spread in our country. In this dramatised dialogue, Dr Ambedkar urged the youngsters to respect plurality and diversity that we have in India. He also addressed girl students of the school and motivated them to perform up to their potential. He made an ardent appeal to them to make consistent efforts to secure admission in the premier institutions of our country like IIT, IIM and medical colleges where their number is far less than that of boys.

Autism Awareness Day

The Department of Education, GNDU, Amritsar, marked the World Autism Awareness Day-2024 to educate and inform the people, especially the students in their young age, about this complex neurological condition/autism to commemorate the World Autism Awareness Day at Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium, GNDU campus. By raising consciousness about this often-misunderstood condition, students aim to promote empathy, understanding and acceptance among their peers, as it will help embrace the concept of “neuro-diversity”, thereby emphasising the recognition and acceptance of neurological differences to make the society more inclusive and supportive.

Ramnavmi celebrated

‘Durga Ashtami’ and ‘Ramnavami’ were celebrated by the staff, students and parents of the school. Invoking the blessings of Goddess Durga, melodious bhajans sung by the Music Department filled the devotees with ecstasy. The parents also joined the Navratri celebrations and drenched their souls in the ambience brimmed with sanctity and spirituality. Nine incarnations of Goddess Durga were worshipped by doing ‘Kanjak Pujan’. Thereafter, prasad was distributed among all the devotees. The celebrations created an aura filled with divinity. President of the school Balbir Bajaj conveyed his best wishes to everyone on the pious occasion of Navratri. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan enlightened the students about the importance of Durga Ashtami and Ram Navami. She further said that both festivals denote the victory of good over evil.

Grandparents Day celebrated

Grandparents Day was celebrated at Stalwarts World School for the development of moral values in children and respect for grandparents. The grandparents, well dressed in Punjabi attire, looked beautiful with their grandchildren. On this occasion, grandparents offered their favourite songs and expressed his feelings and love towards small children. Promoting Punjabi culture, all the grandparents performed bhangra and dance along with their grandchildren and also did a ramp walk. At the end of the programme, the grandparents of the children were called on the stage. The winner was also honoured. School principal Manisha Dhanuka thanked the parents and grandparents who had come. She said that such programmes for children will always be organised in the school. She said that grandparents also teach many things through their life experience and give important life lessons to their grandchildren.

Star Reader appreciation

To make the students connect with reading, DAV College Amritsar has initiated a star reader award for the students. This appreciation is given to the students who spend maximum quality time in the college library. “The practice has proved fruitful as it has raised and improved the reading habit of the students,” informed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. Mohammad Danish of BSc IT Semester 2, has been awarded Star Reader of Library for the month of March. Dr Gupta said that this appreciation letter is given to the student on the basis of his performance in the library. The library committee including the librarian and his assistance observes the active participation of the students in various activities. There are various norms to become a star reader which include the behaviour of the student in the library, availing of library facilities and his constant reading habit. The award consists of an appreciation certificate and a book.

