Campus notes: Investiture Ceremony held at KCIPS

Campus notes: Investiture Ceremony held at KCIPS

Khalsa College Public School students felicitated during the investiture ceremony in Amritsar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An investiture ceremony was organised at Khalsa College International Public School (KCIPS) today in which student council members took the ‘oath of discipline’. The students who were democratically elected to the various houses of the school took the pledge to be responsible citizens. Khalsa College governing council (KCGC) secretary Rajindermohan Singh Chhina was chief guest. He said primary motive of education is inculcating the sense of discipline among the students. The students followed the school houses including Sahibzada Ajit Singh House, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House and Sahibzada Fateh Singh House in a row to participate in the oath taking ceremony. A cultural programme depicting dance, bhangra and gidda was also organised. Principal Nirmaljit Kaur Gill welcomed the guests. Chhina announced that students getting 95 per cent and above marks will get free education in Khalsa institutions.

Youth Fest concludes at GNDU

‘A’ Zone Zonal Youth Festival of Amritsar district colleges of Guru Nanak Dev University concluded at Dasmesh Auditorium of the university. In ‘A’ Division Khalsa College, Amritsar bagged the first position, Guru Nanak Dev University secured the second position and BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, was adjudged the third best team. In ‘B’ division, SDSPM College for Women, Rayya, secured the first position, Shahzada Nand College, Amritsar, second and TSGGS Khalsa College, Amritsar, got the third position in the festival. The festival encompassed a wide range of competitions, including theatre events, fine arts and literary events, all of which brought out the exceptional skills and creativity of the participating colleges. Dr Amandeep Singh announced that the Inter-Zonal Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University is set to take place in the first week of November, promising another exciting platform for students to showcase their talents and compete at a higher level.

Ritik aces BBA with flying colours

Ritik Handa, a second semester student of BBA, DAV College, Amritsar, has secured the 10th position in the university merit list, by getting 510 marks out of 700.This information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. On reaching the college, principal and faculty members welcomed Ritik and applauded the hard work and efforts of the commerce department. The college principal had forecasted the good results and was very proud of the achievements of Ritik. He added, “This success is due to the dedication of the student and the support and drive of our wonderful teachers. I would like to congratulate the student and thank his family for their support.”

Meet on health, environ organised

Experts converging at day-long national conference on ‘Health and Environment as Envisioned in Gurbani’ at Khalsa College of Physical Education today called for all out concerted efforts to check pollution that is devastating every part of life on planet. They said the messages of gurus enshrined in Gurbani to safeguard soil, water and environment were still relevant. Chancellor, Central University, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, Dr HS Bedi gave elaborated references from Guru Granth Sahib saying environment protection is central to the whole philosophy. He also blamed blind following of western model of development that has played havoc with the environment. Punjab Pollution Control Board Chairman and former professor Dr Adarsh Kumar Wig gave detailed account of their board’s programmes to check pollution including educating the farmers not to burn stubbles in the fields. He said the government was planning to honour the farmers who stop burning ‘Parali’ and stressed on individual efforts required to take on the environmental hazards including air, water and climatic degradation. Former Vice-Chancellor of Guru Granth Sahib University and Khalsa University, Dr Gurmohan Singh Walia, in his address said the environment and health are inter-connected but the irony is that we are playing havoc with the environment but hoping to gain good health.

