Campus notes: 'Masterchef Kitchen' celebrated

NCC cadets of KMV College celebrate their success at Combined Annual Training Camp-cum-PDLS-21 with staff.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ivy World School celebrated ‘Masterchef Kitchen’ in the kindergarten wing. Kids were encouraged to make their own toasts and learn proper serviette folding techniques to improve their non-flame cooking skills. The objective of the activity was to give kids a stage on which to demonstrate their abilities and discover new interests. The students made quick and wholesome recipes such as sprouted bhel, orange tang, and cheesy biscuit canopy, bread toast with jam and fruits, etc. They presented their food in a beautiful and artistic way.

Inter-House Dance Competition

An Inter-House Dance Competition’ for the students of classes II and III was held at Guru Amar Dass Public School, junior wing. Beautiful dances were performed by the students. In this competition, Bibi Bhani House got the first position and Baba Mohri House got the second position. Vice-Principal Dr Sonika Singh praised the performers. On this occasion, president S. Ajit Singh Sethi, Principal Dr Aparana Mehta congratulated the winners for their performances.

Seminar on physics

A seminar on physics was conducted in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School, Kapurthala Road, for the students of science of Class XI and XII. Dr Meenakshi Syal, Associate Professor, HMV College conducted a seminar. Principal Priyanka Sharma welcomed her with a bouquet and a token of love. Meenakshi Syal listened to the problems faced by the students regarding physics and explained easy methods to memorise it. She urged the students to be passionate about the subject and develop analytical skills to grasp the concepts of physics.

Puppet making contest held

CJS Public School organised a puppet making contest for the Classes VII and VIII. This contest helped the students to develop their visual-spatial intelligence and kinaesthetic intelligence. Winners were Louvish Mahajan (Meghna house) from class VIII got first position. Siya (Godavari house) from class VIII got second position. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr. Ravi Suta appreciated the efforts of students and gave away certificates to the winners.

Manipur incident condemned

A protest rally was held at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women to condemn the brutality that happened in Manipur. Addressing this rally, College Principal Dr. Navjot sharply criticised the brutal incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur and said that such an incident is a stigma on the face of Indian society. She raised her voice in favour of the victimised women and demanded justice for them from the government and strict punishment for the culprits. Staff members and students of the college participated in this rally and raised protest slogans.

Hotel mgmt students shine

Students of 8th Semester from School of Hotel management at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus attained the distinction in the PTU End term examinations April 2023. Anu Rani scored 10.00, Dalvir Singh scored 10.00, Lovedeep Kaur scored 10.00, Parminder Kaur scored 10.00, Paviter Banger scored 10.00, Tanvi scored 10.00 and Vaishali scored 10.00 SGPA. HOD Arashdeep Singh appreciated the students for their hard work during the examinations and dedication towards their studies. Dr. R.S. Deol, Director LKCTC congratulated the students and their parents for outstanding achievement.

International English Olympiad

The students of HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School achieved international and zonal ranks in International English Olympiad which is organised by Science Olympiad Foundation, New Delhi in collaboration with British Council. The Olympiad mainly focuses on the practical use of English language and communication. Riya Banerjee applauded with Certificate of Zonal Excellence by securing 17th Zonal rank in Punjab and Chandigarh zone, Jahnavi attained 30th Zonal rank and Sukhleen secured 61st zonal rank. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated the students for their achievement. School coordinator Dr. Seema Marwaha also gave best wishes to the students

Tree Plantation Drive

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a tree plantation drive to secure pollution free and eco-friendly environment. The drive was jointly organised by PG Department of Botany, PG Department of English and Department of Student Welfare. Principal Prof. Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that keeping the environment clean and green should be the responsibility of each individual.She further maintained that some small gestures like throwing the wrappers in the dustbin and reducing the use of poly bags can be a substantial step in this direction.

World Chess Day celebrated

An inter-house chess competition was organised in the schools of DIPS chain on World Chess Day. In this, children from all the four houses of the school participated and displayed their brain power. Everyone tried to defeat their contestant by playing very smart moves. The principals told the children that the World Chess Federation was established on 20 July 1924. CEO Monica Mandotra said that playing chess boosts memory, lowers the risk of depression and anxiety.

