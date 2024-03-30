Campus notes: Meritorious students honoured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Government High Smart School of Jeobala village in Tarn Taran district felicitated meritorious students of classes VI, VII and IX during a mega parent-teacher meet (PTM) held on Thursday. The event was organised under the supervision of District Education Officer Sushil Kumar Tuli and conducted by officiating school headmaster Gurjit. “It is a matter of pride for us and parents that our students of classes VI, VII and IX have performed so well that our institution has achieved 100 per cent result,” said Gurjit. Sandeep Kaur stood first in Class VI, Palakpreet Kaur bagged first position in Class VII and Sargundeep Kaur achieved first rank in Class IX. The school administration also honoured mid-day meal workers for their contribution.

KCET students shine in PTU exams

As many as 137 students from Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) passed out in the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU) examination with flying colours. KCET Director Dr Manju Bala said of these 137 students, 29 have obtained over 9.0 SGPA while the rest got more than 8.0 SGPA. Dr Bala and the management congratulated the meritorious students for their outstanding performance. The KCET Director said the exceptional performance of these students reflects the rigorous academic standards maintained by Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology and highlights the commitment of both faculty members and students towards achieving excellence in education. She said the college has signed MoUs with various NITs and Industries. Besides, the college is the nodal centre of virtual labs established by IIT-Roorkee.

2-day cricketlLeague begins

The two-day cricket tournament, Global Premier League-2024 Season I, have commenced on the cricket ground of the Global Group of Institutes. Vice-Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi inaugurated the tournament. League matches with 10 overs per inning were played on March 28-29 on a knock-out basis among eight participating teams. The team of BTech CSE students, mixed team of BTech/ME/MCA/BCA students, team from the Department of Pharmacy and BHMCT/BTTM team won the league matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

KCE organises maths fest

The mathematics club of Khalsa College of Education(KCE) , Ranjit Avenue, organised a maths fest. Dr Mandeep Kaur, Principal of the college, and Dr Jitendra Kumar, Assistant Professor in the Mathematics Department of Guru Nanak Dev University, told students about the importance and history of International Mathematics Day. Dr Kumar said it was celebrated in March every year to spread awareness about mathematics and its role in solving the problems of the world. He said physicist Larry Shaw recognised the day around 1988, as he organised a large-scale celebration at the San Francisco Exploratorium in the United States. They celebrated by cutting a pi-shaped pie and then studied the value of pi to as many decimal places as possible.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran