Campus notes: National Nutrition Week at KCW

National Nutrition Week was observed at Khalsa College for Women in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Department of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrated the National Nutrition Week at Khalsa College for Women (KCW). All the students of the department participated in competitions like 'poster making', 'nutrition quiz', 'debate competition' etc. Students also celebrate coconut day by preparing healthy coconut dishes. Students participated with full zest and bagged many prizes. Judgement was given by Manbir Kaur (Head of Mathematics Dept.), Sharina Mahajan (Head of FD Dept.), Kamalpreet Kaur and Mini Sharma (Head of Nutrition and Dieters Dept.). Prof. Komal Sharma and Prof. Kamaldeep gave a lecture regarding various functional foods. Students also organized a 'Diet Couselling Campaign' as an outreach program. Principal, Dr. Surinder Kaur gave appreciation certificates to the students and also encouraged them to eat healthy and achieve good health.

World Physiotherapy Day at KCA

The P G Department of Physiotherapy at Khalsa College, Amritsar (KCA) celebrated the 'World Physiotherapy Day'. The event was inaugurated by principal Dr Mehal Singh, dean academics Dr Taminder Singh Bhatia and zoology department head Dr Jasjit Kaur Randhawa. The students participated in various activities including 'rangoli competition', 'flyer making', 'quiz' and 'skit competition'. The active participation of the students from bachelor as well as master programs showed their real enthusiasm. They tried to depict the various medical and health issues through creative art. Also, the teachers of the department gave lectures on 'arthritis awareness and treatment' and 'scope of physiotherapy. Dr Manu Vishist, head of department of physiotherapy enlightened the students this day.

Grandparents Day celebrated

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, celebrated the Grandparents Day on its premises on September 22 for the nursery, LKG & UKG students. Chief guest Anil Singhal, and his wife Sonia Singhal were given a hearty welcome by Principal Dr. Vinodita Sankhyan. The talented Ashramites of UKG created a serene and calm atmosphere by chanting mantras. A scintillating dance performance was put up by Grades II-III students, leaving the spectators spellbound. Various games and activities like antakshari, mehndi application, blow-with-straw and a best attire competition were also organised. Laughter and cheers of the children, and their animation and enthusiasm lent a festive air to the occasion. The winners were given prizes, including special gift vouchers worth over Rs 50,000. Principal Sankhyan reiterated the school's commitment to providing value-based education to the students. She congratulated the grandparents for playing a significant role in the lives of the children, guiding and supporting them and inculcating moral values in them.

Guru Amar Dass Public School

Jalandhar: Guru Amar Dass Public School celebrated National Sports Day in its junior wing. Students participated in various game events organised by the school. Different games were conducted and the students enthusiastically participated in these games. Games like basketball, cartwheel, hockey and long jump were conducted. Ajit Singh Sethi, president of the managing committee, Principal Dr. Aparana Mehta and vice principal Dr.Sonika Singh blessed and motivated the students to participate in such events.

