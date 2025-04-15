Campus notes: NCC Cadet Shines Abroad

Cadet Shivam Kumar of DAV College, Amritsar has brought laurels to his institution by successfully completing the Overseas Deployment on Indian Coast Guard ship Shoor at Oman and UAE. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta informed that Shivam was the only cadet from Amritsar to join this prestigious camp. Dr Gupta further shared that the sailing commenced from Porbandar Port in Gujarat. During the journey, cadets underwent training sessions in various fields such as firing, swimming, and drill, and gained firsthand experience working at the Captain’s bridge, SONAR, and RADAR. The cadets actively engaged in various naval and sea-based activities, including visits to foreign countries, interactions with Indian and foreign military personnel, arms handling, and exploring diverse multicultural settings. A notable highlight of the deployment was the visit to the Naval Base in Oman.

Student Selected by ISRO

Anshika Thakur, a student of Partap World School, Pathankot, has been selected for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Young Scientist Programme – YUVIKA 2025. YUVIKA (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) is a two-week residential programme initiated by ISRO and fully sponsored by the Government of India. It aims to nurture scientific curiosity and passion among high school students by providing them with fundamental knowledge in Space Science, Space Technology, and Space Applications. Anshika is not only the only student from District Pathankot to be selected but also one of just nine students from Punjab and among only 350 students nationwide to secure a place in this prestigious programme.

Advertisement

educational visit to Fish Farm

The Salim Ali Zoological Society, Department of Zoology at DAV College, Amritsar, organised an educational visit to the Punjab Government Fish Farm in Rajasansi, Amritsar, under the leadership of Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. Dr Neeraj Gupta, Associate Professor, and Sanjeev Kumar accompanied the students on this visit. Principal Dr Gupta shared that during the visit, students were shown hatcheries—facilities where fish eggs are hatched under artificial conditions for breeding, conservation, or commercial purposes—along with breeding ponds. The visit significantly enhanced students’ understanding of theoretical concepts through real-life exposure. Dr Rajni Khanna, Head of the Zoology Department, shared that students were introduced to various fish species such as Catla catla, Labeo rohita, and Mackerel, helping them with physical identification of the species. She also acknowledged the support and efforts of Sh Hardev Singh, Assistant Director of Fisheries, and Dr Supriya Kamboj, Amritsar, for granting permission for the visit.