Campus notes: Parkash Purb celebrated

The Parkash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib being celebrated at Khalsa College in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Parkash Purb, the first installation of Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple, was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion at historic Khalsa College campus. During the occasion, the message of humanity, peace and universal brotherhood as enshrined in the holy scripture was highlighted as the kirtan (recitals of hymns) was organised at the gurdwara complex where the management members, principals, teachers, staff members and students took part in large numbers. Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) president Satyajit Singh Majithia and honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said in their messages that Guru Granth Sahib’s philosophy is most relevant today when the world is facing strife, calamities and man-made problems of environmental degradation. Majithia said in the trouble-torn, highly stressed times, the humanity is taking a back seat which is detrimental to the very existence of the mankind. Dr. Inderjit Singh Gagoani narrated the historical aspects relating the compilation of the Granth which incorporates the Bani (Hymns) from Gurus and Saints from across the religion, communities and region.

Abhi Sharma awarded Star Reader

To make the students efficient and knowledgeable, DAV College Amritsar has initiated a star reader award for the students. This appreciation is given to the students who spend maximum quality time in the college library. The practice has proved fruitful as it has raised and improved the reading habit of the students, informed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. In a recent Development, Abhi Sharma of B.A. SEM V has been awarded Star reader of library for the month of August. Dr Gupta said that this appreciation letter is given to the student on the basis of his performance in the library. The library committee including the librarian and his assistant observes the active participation of the students in various activities. There are various norms to become a star reader which include the behaviour of the student in the library, the availing of library facilities and his constant reading habit. The Award consists of appreciation certificate and a book.

Capacity Building Programme

It took time for the educators at Spring Dale to get acquainted with the latest trends in the ever evolving teaching-learning processes and the concept of ‘Well-being’, which forms the core of the modern day guidelines by CBSE when through its Centre Of Excellence (COE), Chandigarh held Two-Days Capacity Building Programme on “School Health and Wellness”, on September 15 and 16 at Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said that this workshop was conducted by two resource persons nominated by the CBSE. “Through this training programme while the teachers were sensitised regarding the different stages through which a student passes during the adolescence age they were also made aware of the innovative classroom practices that can cater to their emotional needs of the pupils”, added Sandhu. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that adolescent age behavioural issues were always a concern for the teachers and in the present day of exposure to the social media this has become even more of a challenge for which the educators must be in sync with the latest skills and technology.

IIM Amritsar hosts Analytics meet

The Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, successfully conducted the 3rd edition of its IT analytics conclave, Vyakriti, on September 16. The event took place at the Park Hyatt. Dr Divya Tripathi, student affairs chair, discussed the theme and shared insight into the impact of the adoption of Generative AI on budding managers of IIM Amritsar, its benefits, its ethical implications, and the pace at which managers are required to adapt to these evolving technologies. The theme for the panel discussion was To GPT, or not to GPT: Managers; Dilemmas in Mastering Skills. It was introduced to the panellists with a presentation by the students of IIM Amritsar on the topic Generative AI: A disruption of the job market. The panel included industry mavericks like Pushkal Tenjerla- Director, IT & CISO, CMS Info Systems; Shyam Kerkar- Global head, Incubation, and Acceleration, Partner Ecosystems; Alliances, TCS; and many others. The keynote speaker, Dr Renu Rajani, introduced the topic by reminding the audience of all the previous times a new technology threatened mass job displacement, and posed the question, “Should we adopt it?”

