Campus notes: RBI officials talk on monetary policy

Amritsar: The Punjab School of Economics of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a talk by the Monetary Policy Department of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Executive Director of RBI Rajeev Ranjan, Dr Sunil Kumar, Dr Pankaj Kumar, Dr Rohan Bansal and Dr Avinash Kumar made presentations on ‘Monetary Policy and Current Macroeconomic Developments in India’.

Students to get special chance

Guru Nanak Dev University has decided to provide a one-time special opportunity to students who were not able to clear their degrees. Incharge Examinations Palwinder Singh said this chance would be applicable for students who had to leave their courses midway, adding that these students would get a chance to clear their remaining exams for Rs 25000 fee per exam.

Talk on Industry-Academia

The Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Amritsar Group of Colleges organised a seminar on ‘Leveraging Synergism: Industry-Academia Partnership for Implementation of National Educational Policy-2020’ in commemoration of National Pharmacy Education Day and the 122nd birth anniversary of Dr ML Schroff. Sandeep Gupta spoke about pharmaceutical research and marketing and urged the gathering to improve the relationship between industry and academia.

Students visit Vidhan Sabha

Students of the Mass Communication Department embarked on an educational visit to the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. The excursion was arranged to offer students a direct insight into the legislative process and the operations of the democratic system. The students received a tour of the assembly hall, delving into the intricacies of legislative proceedings, debates and decision-making mechanisms.

Stress laid on gender equality

Jalandhar: The DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology collaborated with the Nari Chetna Welfare Society to organise an event highlighting the achievements and contributions of women. Dr Shruti Shukla was the chief guest at the event, and she stressed the importance of equal opportunities in education and employment for women.

Kindergarten activities

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised activities for the kindergarten world. The event featured activities such as solving puzzles, building blocks and organising toys, among others. Principal Savina Bahl was elated with the performance of the kids.

200 participate in Job Fair

The Ramgarhia Institute of Engineering and Technology in Phagwara hosted a job fair supported by Kapurthala’s Employment Exchange. Companies such as GNA Part, Hotel Cabana, Jio Fibre, Fine Switches, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra and LIC, among others, participated in the fair. Over 200 students participated in the fair, and 98 of them secured placements.

Students shine in IKGPTU results

Nearly 70 per cent of students at St Soldier Management and Technical Institute got first division in the IKGPTU results. Among the top scorers were Shilpa, who scored 9.00 SGCP (BAMC 3rd Sem), Simran Kumari 9.48 SGPA (BCA 5th Sem), Gurpreet Kaur 9.30 SGPA (BCA 5th Sem), Sameeksha 9.00 SGPA (BCA 1st Sem), Samreen 9.04 SGPA (BCom 5th), Anuj 9.00 SGPA (BCom 3rd Sem), Dimple Saini 10.00 SGPA (BSc FD 5th Sem), Rupinder Kaur 10.00 SGPA (BSc FD 5th Sem), Harpreet Kaur 9.94 SGPA (BSc FD 5th Sem), and Manisha 9.82 SGPA (BSc, FD 5th Sem).

