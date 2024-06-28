Campus notes: Recruitment for Ayurvedic Dept

Amritsar: Applications are invited for filling up the vacancy of eight female qualified instructors (part-time) at the Amritsar Ayurveda Department. Giving information in this regard, the district Ayurvedic and Unani officer, Dr Dinesh Kumar, said these posts are being filled under the guidelines of the Deputy Commissioner. Dr Kumar said these applications may be sent manually or by post to the office of the District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Room 33-34, 1st Floor of the Ram Bagh Civil Hospital, by July 12, 2024, at 5 pm. He said information regarding the application proforma, eligibility criteria, selection process, and terms and conditions, among other things, is available on the website (https://amritsar.nic.in).
Over 150 campus placements
Global Group of Institutes, under the stewardship of Col Sudhir Behal, Dean, Training and Placement, has placed over 150 students of various streams who were picked up for internships or placements by many reputed companies during the drives conducted over three months. The students would draw packages ranging from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. The selected students were picked up by brands such as Tech Mahindra, Calvin Klein, Capital Via, Tommy Hilfiger, Avon Cycles, and many other MNCs during the placement drives, which were conducted on campus as well as online. The vice chairman of the Global Group of Institutes, Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, congratulated the students on their placements.
ITI Beri gate enrolment begins
The admission to various courses for girls has started at ITI for Women at Beri Gate in Amritsar. Sharing information in this regard, the principal of the institute, Navjot Singh, said that the courses including beauty parlour, sewing, embroidery, electronics, fashion designing, and fruit and vegetable maintenance, among others, have been introduced in the institute. She added that that admissions for these have already begun. The principal said an annual fee of Rs 3,400 would be charged, and students belonging to low-income families would have to pay Rs 100 per year. The principal said that after these courses, students of the institute would be placed in various industries through campus placements.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
More on Emergency in Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu terms it direct attack on Constitution
Says Lok Sabha poll reaffirms people’s trust in govt; slams ...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...