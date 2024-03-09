Campus notes: Sacred International School Khilchian

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Sacred International School Khilchian celebrated International Women’s Day to recognise the contribution of women to society. The celebration began with a motivational speech by the school’s director Dr Dharamveer Singh. He urged teachers to contribute towards building a strong society and nation. A few games were also organised for all the teachers. The students also participated in card-making, slogan-writing and poem-writing competitions to mark the day. Dr Dharamveer honoured Manpreet Kaur Bhullar and Amandeep Kaur Handa for their contribution to society.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Shri Ram Ashram Public School organised a junior athletics meet for students up to Class I. Modern High School Principal Gurpreet Singh was the chief guest at the event, he along with Principal Vinodita Sankhyan partook in a formal ceremony to declare the event open. Sports department head Jatinder Kaur was the judge at the event. The young ashramites participated in event such as bunny race, pick and run race, Hawaiian race, jelly fish race, cap race, hop and hurdle race, butterfly race, etc. Dr Sankhyan appreciated the efforts of the students and urged them to keep their spirits high. She said sports brought a sense of unity and helped develop a competitive spirit among the students.

DAV College

Mandeep Kaur, a student of MSc Chemistry (Semester-III), at DAV College Amritsar secured the second position in university exams. She scored 352 out of 400.The information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. Mandeep was accorded a warm welcome by the Principal and faculty members and applauded for her hard work. Head of postgraduate chemistry department Anita Mahajan said: “I am absolutely delighted for Mandeep. She did herself, her parents and the college proud. Having worked so closely with postgraduate students, I saw the level of hard work, dedication and preparation she put in. I also saw the fantastic support that she received from her parents and teachers. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all.”

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes in association with Rotary Club, Civil Lines, Amritsar, organised a blood donation camp on campus. The camp was jointly inaugurated by Global Group of Institutes Chairman BS Chandi and Rotary Club President Rtn Ankur Sen. An expert team from the blood bank of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital conducted the camp under the supervision of associate professor Dr Kavita and collected more than 125 units. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice-Chairman, Global Group of Institutes led the blood donors, including faculty, students and staff by donating blood for the noble cause of saving lives.

Innocent Hearts Group

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan, and Innocent Hearts College of Education marked International Women’s Day with a series of enlightening events. Anita Saini, a securities market trainer from SEBI, delivered a talk on the theme of ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’. She shed light on avenues for financial independence and growth. This was followed by a speech by Tania on ‘Economic empowerment of women accelerates growth’. A play illustrating contrasting realities of economically dependent and independent women, showcasing the challenges and triumphs they encounter was staged.

