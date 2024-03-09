 Campus notes: Sacred International School Khilchian : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Sacred International School Khilchian

Campus notes: Sacred International School Khilchian

Campus notes: Sacred International School Khilchian


Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Sacred International School Khilchian celebrated International Women’s Day to recognise the contribution of women to society. The celebration began with a motivational speech by the school’s director Dr Dharamveer Singh. He urged teachers to contribute towards building a strong society and nation. A few games were also organised for all the teachers. The students also participated in card-making, slogan-writing and poem-writing competitions to mark the day. Dr Dharamveer honoured Manpreet Kaur Bhullar and Amandeep Kaur Handa for their contribution to society.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Shri Ram Ashram Public School organised a junior athletics meet for students up to Class I. Modern High School Principal Gurpreet Singh was the chief guest at the event, he along with Principal Vinodita Sankhyan partook in a formal ceremony to declare the event open. Sports department head Jatinder Kaur was the judge at the event. The young ashramites participated in event such as bunny race, pick and run race, Hawaiian race, jelly fish race, cap race, hop and hurdle race, butterfly race, etc. Dr Sankhyan appreciated the efforts of the students and urged them to keep their spirits high. She said sports brought a sense of unity and helped develop a competitive spirit among the students.

DAV College

Mandeep Kaur, a student of MSc Chemistry (Semester-III), at DAV College Amritsar secured the second position in university exams. She scored 352 out of 400.The information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. Mandeep was accorded a warm welcome by the Principal and faculty members and applauded for her hard work. Head of postgraduate chemistry department Anita Mahajan said: “I am absolutely delighted for Mandeep. She did herself, her parents and the college proud. Having worked so closely with postgraduate students, I saw the level of hard work, dedication and preparation she put in. I also saw the fantastic support that she received from her parents and teachers. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all.”

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes in association with Rotary Club, Civil Lines, Amritsar, organised a blood donation camp on campus. The camp was jointly inaugurated by Global Group of Institutes Chairman BS Chandi and Rotary Club President Rtn Ankur Sen. An expert team from the blood bank of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital conducted the camp under the supervision of associate professor Dr Kavita and collected more than 125 units. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice-Chairman, Global Group of Institutes led the blood donors, including faculty, students and staff by donating blood for the noble cause of saving lives.

Innocent Hearts Group

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan, and Innocent Hearts College of Education marked International Women’s Day with a series of enlightening events. Anita Saini, a securities market trainer from SEBI, delivered a talk on the theme of ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’. She shed light on avenues for financial independence and growth. This was followed by a speech by Tania on ‘Economic empowerment of women accelerates growth’. A play illustrating contrasting realities of economically dependent and independent women, showcasing the challenges and triumphs they encounter was staged.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

4
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Entertainment

“She is someone I admire”: Priyanka Chopra lauds Nita Ambani at Miss World 2024

7
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

8
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Delhi BJP president inaugurates voter awareness drive

L-G unveils plan to beautify Ring Road

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized