Campus notes: School investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: In one of the most impressive events to develop strong interpersonal skills in young adults, Spring Dale Senior School held an investiture ceremony. Among the top positions, Guntas Kaur Sran emerged as the president, Anahat Puar as vice-president, Prakriti Chug and Nitya Singhania held the posts of secretary of the school’s student council 2022 along with 57 others students from Class XI and XII being appointed to various positions in 15 clubs, four houses and the Editorial Board of the school. East ACP Gurpartap Singh Sahota (IPS), an alumnus of the school, was also present on the occasion.

Result of state-level BEd CET out

Guru Nanak Dev University declared the result of state-level BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to colleges affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Punjabi University, Patiala. Of the total 12,981 candidates, who appeared in the CET, 12,911 students qualified the test. The result of 11 candidates could not be declared because of some discrepancy in their OMR sheet. The qualifying marks for general category candidates are 25 per cent (38 marks out of 150), and for SC and ST category candidates are 20 per cent (30 marks out of 150). The students can download their results from the portal with reference application ID. Naha Bhatt (Roll number; 21982) topped the test scoring 127 marks, Ekta Jha (21980), Jasleen Kaur (18477), Gargi Mishra (25650) and Arshdeep Dhunna (21417) are the top five candidates scoring 122, 121, 120, and 119 marks respectively. There is only one male candidate in the top 10 list of qualified candidates i.e. Prince (12752) who is on ninth position scoring 117 marks.

Online campus placement drive

A total of 21 students of DAV College have been selected in the online campus placement drive for the post of Scholar Trainee in Wipro company on an annual package of Rs 2.40 lakh. In this drive, written test and interview were conducted through online mode. Wipro is an IT company, which, earlier, hired students of computer science and electronics only for the job, but this time students of other branches also showed interest in the company. These students will work under the Work Integrated Learning Programme. Prof Vikram Sharma, Incharge of Training and Placement Cell, said if any student learns coding language and gains proficiency in it, then he can get placement in an IT company.

Photography workshop at SGHPS

The Mass Media Department of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road arranged a workshop on photography in collaboration with Canon for the students of mass media. The aim of the workshop was to enhance basic skills on photography such as understanding of digital photography, camera operations handling techniques and composition skills. Dalvir Mattu, Canon technical specialist, was the resource person. This was followed by a question answer session. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dharam Veer Singh, Principal/Director, urged the students to be passionate and sincere in whatever skill they follow.

Annual tree plantation drive

Global Group of Institutes started its annual tree plantation drive on its campus on Monday. The drive is undertaken by the institutes as a part of their social responsibility in creating a better environment for all. Harpreet Singh, IAS, SDM, Amritsar-II, inaugurated the drive by planting different species of saplings in the presence of the chairman of the Global Group of Institutes Dr BS Chandi, an agricultural scientist, and Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice-Chairman. Dr BS Chandi said the plantation drive would contribute to the better and healthy environment. The SDM said trees were required for soil and water conservation and to provide shade and shelter to humans, animals and birds alike.