Campus notes: Seminar on Health and Well Being

Amritsar: DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar in association with Leo Club organised a seminar in which the students were apprised about the hazardous effects of electric cigarettes. The speakers for the day were Dr Sunil Grover, a renowned chest specialist and a professor at Guru Ram Dass Institute of Cancer and Simran Singh, a writer, educationist and motivational speaker. In his speech, he created awareness about the detrimental chemical in e-cigarettes which begins as a pleasure but eventually is fatal for life. He urged the students to choose a day to say ‘NO’ to substance consumption Simranjit Singh told them to believe in self and be strong enough to say ‘NO’ to harmful consumption and create space for self to relax and meditate.

World Animal Day celebrated

Dr Salim Ali from zoological society of DAV College Amritsar celebrated World Animal Day as he shared the theme of this year with students. He said that the theme this year is “Great or Small, Love Them All”. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta opined that World Animal Day is observed globally to raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards. Such celebrations spread the message of humane behaviour, kindness and compassion towards the animals and sensitise people to be more passionate.

Invictus school student honoured

Inaaya Seth, a student of Invictus International School, who recently secured 9th rank in the 4th International Yogasana Sports championship held in Karnal, was honoured by the Great Sports Cultural Club at a glittering ceremony held at Stalwarts World School. Inaaya was given a special honour for her sports achievements and the club also honoured several other women achievers from city from different fields to support the idea of women empowerment.

Prabhakar school wrestler wins gold

Following the footprints of his school senior, Indian wrestler and world police champion, Harpreet Singh Billa, the budding student wrestler of Prabhakar Senior Secondary School, brought Laurels to the school by winning Gold medal in the 110 kg weight category at the district level in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

Springdale students excel in TT meet

Prize distribution and closing ceremony of the XVIII CBSE Cluster Table Tennis Championship 2023-24 was held on October 17 on the premises of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan S.L Public School. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh IPS, MLA was the chief guest, and Zubin Kumar was present as guest of honour. Springdale, DAV Public, DAV International (Amritsar), Bhavans School (Amritsar), DCM Presidency (Ludhiana), Cambridge International and various schools of North Zone participated in it. Springdale School became the overall winner.