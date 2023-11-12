Campus notes: Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School, the Mall, Amritsar organised the annual career fest, a journey with the alumni, on November 10. It aimed to guide and inspire the students of Classes X-XII. Esteemed alumni, now excelling in renowned companies were invited, who generously shared their experiences and provided invaluable tips for success. The insightful session was tailored to motivate the students, offering a glimpse into the professional world and encouraging them to pursue excellence in their chosen fields. The alumni’s firsthand accounts of their journeys resonated with the eager audience, fostering a spirit of aspiration and determination. The principal congratulated the alumni for soaring high in their respective fields.

Goodwill International School

Eco Club of Goodwill International School organised a programme to celebrate pollution-free Diwali. Harmeen Kaur of Class IX presented a speech on historical background and interesting facts about the festival. A quiz on Diwali was also conducted and Gurpreet Singh (Class VI) was declared as the quiz star. First-aid team of the school gave a demonstration on how to avoid and handle injuries during the festival. Director-Principal Jasbinder Kaur in her message inspired the teachers and students to be aware of their responsibilities and work hard for a bright future.

DAV College

Students of DAV College, Amritsar, made their institute proud by getting excellent marks in university examinations. Ayushi Wahi secured the first position in the district by securing 579 marks in BBA (fourth semester). She stood second in the university merit list. College principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated Ayushi for her wonderful performance.

SSSS college of Commerce for Women

SSSS College of Commerce for Women organised a two-day NCW- sponsored national seminar on ‘Women in Decision Making Roles in Corporate’. The event provided a platform to a diverse group of participants, including researchers, academicians from universities and institutions, representatives from NGOs, industry professionals, and corporate leaders. Principal Navdeep Kaur talked about the need to culminate knowledge through an illuminating discussion for human development.