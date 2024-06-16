Campus notes: Sidana Institutes of Education

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two faculty members of Sidana Institutes of Education — Dr Gursewak Singh Bhullar and Dr Kanika Bhatia — were honoured by the management for completion of their doctorate in a special event at Amritsar Club. Dr Gursewak has completed his PhD from Punjabi University, Patiala, on the topic ‘Inclusive education at elementary school level in Punjab; an evaluation study’. Dr Kanika completed her PhD from Punjab University, Chandigarh, on the topic ‘Effect of blending learning on academic achievement in mathematics in relation to learning styles and intelligence’.

Guru Nanak Dev University

In the recent ‘The WEEK-HANSA Research Survey’, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has been adjudged among the top 15 best universities in the country. In the survey, the university has improved its all India ranking from 23rd in 2017 to 15th in 2024. It is the only state funded multidisciplinary university to have jumped to 7th position in 2024 from 14th in 2017 in Punjab. Its high quality inclusive and conducive environment for academics, research, professionalism, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities has been the hallmark of its success. Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu congratulated the faculty, researchers, and staff for the achievement. He cited that GNDU is the only multi-specialty state university of northern region to achieve this feat. Its NIRF ranking is at 48th position and NAAC accredited CGPA is 3.85 on 4 point scale at “A++” grade and UGC conferred it with the ‘university with potential for excellence’ status.

DAV College

The students of BAJMC semester 1 of DAV College brought laurels to the college by proving their mettle in the university exams. Tanveer Kaur secured the first position in Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, with 8.29 CGPA. Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated the student and teachers for their hard work. Sandeep Kumar, Head of MCVP Department, applauded the student on her brilliant performance in exams, wished her bright future and appreciated the staff’s efforts.

