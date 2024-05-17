 Campus notes: Special kids shine in CBSE results : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Special kids shine in CBSE results

Campus notes: Special kids shine in CBSE results

Campus notes: Special kids shine in CBSE results

Students of Spring Dale School flash the victory sign after their success in CBSE boards results in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Children With Special Needs (CWSN) enrolled under Inclusive Education Programme and their parents visited Spring Dale Senior School to celebrate the academic performance of in classes X & XII results. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma shared that surpassing all odds, these kids were able to make their mark as all the six students in Grade X and eight students in Class XII scored excellent marks where the highest score by these CWSN remained as high as 93% in Class X and 87% in Class XII. The school has been propagating “Inclusive Education” with the adoption of appropriate scientific approach and resources given to educate these children besides equipping them with the life-skills required. Among several facilities taken up for the purpose, a key feature is ‘Individualised Education Programme’ (IEP) designed by special educators catering to imparting education to the CWSN challenged by autism, cerebral palsy, hearing impairment, intellectual disability, visual impairment and specific learning disability, shared Sharma.

International Family day

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School organised a grand assembly to commemorate the International Day of Families. A plethora of performances were presented by students of Class VIII. Melodious song presentation and scintillating dance performances spellbound the audience. A role play reinforcing the importance of strong family bonding set every soul on profound reflection Principal Neetu Sharma addressed the audience and lauded the vigorous efforts of the students she further said that a family plays a pivotal role in teaching values to the children and growing up in a healthy environments and lays a firm foundation for any one’s life.

12 students got jobs in companies

The Directorate of Placement & Career Enhancement, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised campus placement drives by reputed food processing companies like Haldiram Snacks Private Ltd. (HSPL), Nutaste Group and Unati Cooperative at GNDU, Amritsar. As many as 12 students of the Food Science Department got jobs in these reputed companies. These students shall join their jobs in July 2024 just after completing their course in June 2024. It’s a good opportunity for the selected students to learn about the food industry from the best professionals, who will help students to grow both personally and professionally. Dr Raj Sukhwinder Singh, Placement-in-Charge, Food Science Department, said our students are having their internship in companies like Nestle, ITC Ltd., Mondelez India Pvt Ltd and many more, so that they can develop their skill in the food industry to get the best offers from the industry as a competent Food Technologist.

Students shine in CBSE results

Woodstock Public School, Batala is ecstatic to announce the exceptional results of class X. In the Class X Board Result-2024, we are proud to share that our students achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate. Anushtha emerged as the school topper with an outstanding 99%. Other notable achievers include Goianka, Ishpuneet Singh, and Aditi, all scoring 98.2%. Gurleen Kaur Kahlon & Gurleen Kaur Pannu excelled with 96%, while Diya Vij achieved an impressive 95%. In total, 26 students scored above 90% and 42 scholars scored above 80%, highlighting the consistent dedication to excellence at Woodstock Public School.

Neelam bags top spot in gndu exam

Students of Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, have brought laurels for the institution and their parents by bagging top university positions. Neelam got first position in GNDU by securing 73% while Harkirat Kaur got second position by securing 72.74% and Payal Mahajan got fourth position by securing 72.36% marks, said Principal Prof. Mandeep Kaur. She also congratulated the students and motivated them to keep maintaining such standards of studies in future also.

Students shine in academics

Students of Khalsa College Public School, Khalsa College International Public School and KCPS Heir, under Khalsa College Governing Council excelled in classes X and XII results. AS Gill, Principal, Khalsa College Public School, said 211 students of the school took the Class XII exam, in which among the non-medical students, Navleen Kaur scored highest 97.6% marks Harleen Kaur of Humanities scored 93.2%, Gurleen Kaur of non-medical scored 93%. In Class X, 210 students passed and Anshpreet scored highest with 95%. Nirmaljit Kaur Gill, Principal, Khalsa College International Public School, said 39 students of the school took the Class XII exam, all of whom scored more than 80% marks and brought glory to the school and parents. She said Harnoor Kaur, a medical student, has secured the first position in school with 95% marks. Principal KCPS Heir said their student Sukhdeep Kaur scored 96.2% in the CBSE Class X examination while Anureet scored 94% marks.

DAV College inks MoU with UK society

The Post Graduate Department of Hindi of DAV College Amritsar has signed a MoU with “Katha UK”, a prestigious Hindi language promotion society, based in London under its translation project. The memorandum of understanding will push for an innovative project, with 12 Hindi stories of six eminent storytellers of Katha UK Committee, London which will be translated into the Punjabi by team of faculty from DAV college. Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal of the college and Dr Kiran Khanna, Head, Hindi Department, who will head the project, said Katha UK will provide appropriate financial grant for publishing these translated stories in a book. Gupta said for the first time in the history of DAV College, Amritsar, this kind of MoU has been signed and through this project college will receive financial assistance to carry out research and promotion of Punjabi and Hindi languages.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

2
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

3
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

4
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

5
Himachal

Woman's body found stuffed in bag outside hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

6
Punjab

Expelled Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP

7
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

8
Business

SBI raises fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps

9
India

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

10
India

Former NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta gets ‘Z-plus’ security

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday

Parched in Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers

Parched in Haryana's Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

‘Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants’

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda


Cities

View All

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Sandhu carries on campaign

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

DEO warns candidates against seeking votes in name of religion

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Chaudhary

After Chandigarh, where will Tewari go in 2029? asks Tandon

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Excitement across refugee camp as 5 of family get Indian citizenship

BJP: ‘Anti-women’ face of AAP stands exposed

INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

Students face the heat as NTA conducts CUET (UG)

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies