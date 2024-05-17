Campus notes: Special kids shine in CBSE results

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Children With Special Needs (CWSN) enrolled under Inclusive Education Programme and their parents visited Spring Dale Senior School to celebrate the academic performance of in classes X & XII results. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma shared that surpassing all odds, these kids were able to make their mark as all the six students in Grade X and eight students in Class XII scored excellent marks where the highest score by these CWSN remained as high as 93% in Class X and 87% in Class XII. The school has been propagating “Inclusive Education” with the adoption of appropriate scientific approach and resources given to educate these children besides equipping them with the life-skills required. Among several facilities taken up for the purpose, a key feature is ‘Individualised Education Programme’ (IEP) designed by special educators catering to imparting education to the CWSN challenged by autism, cerebral palsy, hearing impairment, intellectual disability, visual impairment and specific learning disability, shared Sharma.

International Family day

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School organised a grand assembly to commemorate the International Day of Families. A plethora of performances were presented by students of Class VIII. Melodious song presentation and scintillating dance performances spellbound the audience. A role play reinforcing the importance of strong family bonding set every soul on profound reflection Principal Neetu Sharma addressed the audience and lauded the vigorous efforts of the students she further said that a family plays a pivotal role in teaching values to the children and growing up in a healthy environments and lays a firm foundation for any one’s life.

12 students got jobs in companies

The Directorate of Placement & Career Enhancement, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised campus placement drives by reputed food processing companies like Haldiram Snacks Private Ltd. (HSPL), Nutaste Group and Unati Cooperative at GNDU, Amritsar. As many as 12 students of the Food Science Department got jobs in these reputed companies. These students shall join their jobs in July 2024 just after completing their course in June 2024. It’s a good opportunity for the selected students to learn about the food industry from the best professionals, who will help students to grow both personally and professionally. Dr Raj Sukhwinder Singh, Placement-in-Charge, Food Science Department, said our students are having their internship in companies like Nestle, ITC Ltd., Mondelez India Pvt Ltd and many more, so that they can develop their skill in the food industry to get the best offers from the industry as a competent Food Technologist.

Students shine in CBSE results

Woodstock Public School, Batala is ecstatic to announce the exceptional results of class X. In the Class X Board Result-2024, we are proud to share that our students achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate. Anushtha emerged as the school topper with an outstanding 99%. Other notable achievers include Goianka, Ishpuneet Singh, and Aditi, all scoring 98.2%. Gurleen Kaur Kahlon & Gurleen Kaur Pannu excelled with 96%, while Diya Vij achieved an impressive 95%. In total, 26 students scored above 90% and 42 scholars scored above 80%, highlighting the consistent dedication to excellence at Woodstock Public School.

Neelam bags top spot in gndu exam

Students of Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, have brought laurels for the institution and their parents by bagging top university positions. Neelam got first position in GNDU by securing 73% while Harkirat Kaur got second position by securing 72.74% and Payal Mahajan got fourth position by securing 72.36% marks, said Principal Prof. Mandeep Kaur. She also congratulated the students and motivated them to keep maintaining such standards of studies in future also.

Students shine in academics

Students of Khalsa College Public School, Khalsa College International Public School and KCPS Heir, under Khalsa College Governing Council excelled in classes X and XII results. AS Gill, Principal, Khalsa College Public School, said 211 students of the school took the Class XII exam, in which among the non-medical students, Navleen Kaur scored highest 97.6% marks Harleen Kaur of Humanities scored 93.2%, Gurleen Kaur of non-medical scored 93%. In Class X, 210 students passed and Anshpreet scored highest with 95%. Nirmaljit Kaur Gill, Principal, Khalsa College International Public School, said 39 students of the school took the Class XII exam, all of whom scored more than 80% marks and brought glory to the school and parents. She said Harnoor Kaur, a medical student, has secured the first position in school with 95% marks. Principal KCPS Heir said their student Sukhdeep Kaur scored 96.2% in the CBSE Class X examination while Anureet scored 94% marks.

DAV College inks MoU with UK society

The Post Graduate Department of Hindi of DAV College Amritsar has signed a MoU with “Katha UK”, a prestigious Hindi language promotion society, based in London under its translation project. The memorandum of understanding will push for an innovative project, with 12 Hindi stories of six eminent storytellers of Katha UK Committee, London which will be translated into the Punjabi by team of faculty from DAV college. Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal of the college and Dr Kiran Khanna, Head, Hindi Department, who will head the project, said Katha UK will provide appropriate financial grant for publishing these translated stories in a book. Gupta said for the first time in the history of DAV College, Amritsar, this kind of MoU has been signed and through this project college will receive financial assistance to carry out research and promotion of Punjabi and Hindi languages.

