Campus notes: Spring Dale Wins Gatka Tournament

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: It was a moment to rejoice for Spring Daleans when the school Gatka team made them proud by winning the zonal gatka tournament. Expressing his joy at the achievement, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the school’s boys team was adjudged the overall winners in the under-17 category of the zonal competition. “It was always a dream cherished by his parents late Manveen Sandhu and Dr Shivinder Singh Sandhu to conserve and glorify the traditional culture and martial art forms of the undivided Punjab. The school has been working relentlessly in this direction,” said Sandhu.

Global Football League begins

Global Football League Season-II 2023 began on the football grounds of the Global Group of Institutes with vice-chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi and campus director Dr MS Saini releasing the tournament plaque in the skies amid thunderous applause from the players of the participating teams and a large number of student spectators gathered to back their departmental teams. Seven teams representing different departments took part in the league matches played today. The final match of the league saw action from both the finalists who put in their best to emerge the league champion. The reigning champions BTech (civil engineering) defeated department of pharmacy 3-1 in the penalty shootout to bag the trophy and retain the championship.

International Literacy Day observed

The Post Graduate Department of Computer Science observed International Literacy Day in collaboration with Punjab National Bank. Principal Amardeep Gupta said that a literate person can not only read books and write what they want, they can get a better job, improve their skills, uplift their society and live a fulfilling and rewarding life. Head Vikram Sharma said that the theme of this year’s International Literacy Day as announced by UNESCO is “Promoting digital literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies”. The department celebrated the day by organising six events for the IT students of the college. Hari Om, circle head, deputy general manager, PNB, Amritsar, and Rohit Dhawan, manager, Katra Sher Singh branch, were also present. As many as 120 students participated in the digital banner making, digital logo and technical presentation competitions.

