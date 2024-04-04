Campus notes: Sr Study Sports Centre

Amritsar: Aaren Khannna of Senior Study Sports Centre represented Punjab at National Junior Circuit SRFI Kanpur Squash Open. He was a finalist at the tournament and beat second and third seeds on the way to the final. Unfortunately, he lost the final to top seed Vihaan Chandhok, who was ranked seventh at the national-level. Mehransh Duggal and Reyansh Khanna from the academy also participated in the event.

Global Group Institute

Department of Pharmacy at Global Group of Institutes organised a ‘Paradigm Model Exhibition’ on its campus. The exhibition aimed at showcasing the innovative approach of students, as they displayed models highlighting the importance of inquiry, experimentation and discovery. Teams of students representing pharmacy, radiology and OTT branches of the department exhibited a diverse range of science models featuring various scientific disciplines, including a working model of HPLC, circulatory system, ventilator, MRI ,CT Scan, transmission of COVID 19, etc. The exhibition saw young researchers share their innovative ideas through their models with judges, teachers and fellow students. Prizes were given for innovative design, best presentation and outstanding scientific contribution. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi Vice-Chairman of Global Group of Institutes awarded the certificates to the winning teams. He congratulated them and lauded their efforts.

Khalsa College for Women

The students of PG Department of fashion designing at Khalsa College for Women (KCW) participated in a runway show organised by 360 advertising production held at Noida Film City. Students showcased their creativity in three rounds —evening wear, fashion wear with phulkari and gleaming fashion. Forty-four designers from the college participated in the show, presenting the Punjabi tradition at the national level. Students were awarded with the best collection as a costume designer by Mehak Chahal. Principal Dr Surinder Kaur congratulated the students. Head of department Sharina Mahajan and faculty members also congratulate the students on the achievement.

Bhavan SL Public School

Bhavan SL Public School organised ‘Gayatri Havan’ today to seek blessings of the almighty as the new session begins. Chairman Avinash Mohindru, Director Principal Anita Bhalla and other members of the management graced the event. All students and teachers also attended the havan. Avinash gave his blessings and wished students best of luck for the new session. He underlined the importance of doing good deeds in life.