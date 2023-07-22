Campus Notes: SRA hosts annual award ceremony

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School hosted its Annual Award Ceremony today with Dr Shvetta Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE, Chandigarh, as a chief guest . Around 250 students from Classes IV to XII were felicitated and conferred with the cash prizes, trophies, badges and certificates for their sterling performances in the scholastic and co-scholastic domains. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan extended a warm welcome to the galaxy of luminaries and proud parents, who inspired the young scholars with their presence. She presented a brief overview of the milestones achieved by the Ashramites in the previous academic session. The audience was taken aback by the documentary cherishing legacy of the school, marking the centenary year of Shri Ram Ashram Educational Society. Special prizes such as best orator, Ashram’s Wordsmith, best calligraphy artist, award for full attendance and titles like golden heart, well groomed, exemplary behaviour were given to the students to cheer and applaud them for their exceptional skills and values. CBSE Class X and XII Board toppers and subject toppers were also felicitated.

Punjabi poet Mohanjit visits GNDU

The School of Punjabi Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu and head of the school of Punjabi Studies Dr Manjinder Singh invited Sahitya Akademi award winner Punjabi poet Dr Mohanjit Huran for interaction with students. Mohanjit has published a total of 17 books of poetry and edited books as well. He has also received the Indian Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection “Kone Da Suraj”. Manjinder introduced Mohanjit as a sensitive poet, who has a wealth of knowledge of famous writers of Punjabi literary world. Mohanjit shared with the students memories of his time with various literary figures (Amrita Pritam, Balwant Gargi, Bawa Balwant, Dr Haribhajan Singh, etc.). He presented his views on structure and texture of ancient and modern Punjabi poetry and said that a poet has to imbibe a lot within himself to write a poem. He inspired the students to read Punjabi literature. Teachers, writers and research students present at the event also interacted with Mohanjit about his life and work. After this Mohanjit’s book “Boond Tere Ishq Di”, Dr Kulwant’s story collection “Shadows ending in the night” and popular Punjabi magazine “Akhar” were released.

Admission dates extended

Few seats are vacant in the Department of Apparel and Textile Technology of Guru Nanak Dev University in various courses such as BTech (Textile Processing Technology), lateral entry scheme directly to 2nd year of BTech (Textile Processing Technology), BSc (Fashion Designing) and MSc (Fashion designing). Filling of these vacant seats in the above mentioned courses will be done on ‘first come first serve’ basis. The student willing to take admission in these courses can contact directly to head, Department of Apparel and Textile Technology of the University. Last date for admission is August 13 without late for all the courses. The eligibility for BSc Fashion Designing course is 10+2 in any stream.

