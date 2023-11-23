Campus notes: Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Sahib was celebrated by the children of pre-primary wing with the support of Dharma Prachar Committee at the campus of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School, running under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan. A Prabhatferi, which was initiated by the Diwan office-bearers and members, included pre-primary students in the form of Panj Pyaras and Mai Bhago. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar exhorted the children to adapt their lives according to Guru Nanak's teachings. The management appreciated the special efforts made by the head teacher Manwinder Kaur Bhullar, Kiranjot Kaur and religious music teacher Manmohan Kaur to connect children with Sikh ethos.

Hindu College

The 'Inter-School Competition, 2023,' was organised under the chairmanship of Principal Sanjeev Sharma at Hindu College, Amritsar. Teams from 20 schools participated in various competitions at the event. District Education Officer (Secondary) Sushil Kumar Tuli was the chief guest, while Deputy District Education Officer Balraj Singh Dhillon participated as the special guest. Principal Sanjeev Sharma welcomed the teachers and participants, and highlighted the activities of the college. He said the main objective of the event was to showcase the hidden talent of the students, as well as to enhance their knowledge. Under the cultural programme; in the dance competition, the first prize was won by Shriya of PB Memorial School, and she was followed by Lorisa of Madhav Vidya Niketan School and Muskaan of Hindu College. The singing competition was won by Simran and Suruchi of Arya Girls Senior Secondary School, while Karan of SOE (Cheharta) and Samarth of Amrit Senior Secondary School finished second and third, respectively.

SPRING DALE SENIOR SCHOOL

Spring Dale Senior School today organised its inter-school annual IT Utsav in which around 80 students from 14 schools across the district participated. Experts from NIIT and the IT faculty of the school witnessed a nail-biting competition between students from different schools while they exhibited their IT skills. The event saw competitions like Scratch, PowerPoint presentation, Photoshop, web page development, coding and quiz. The team from Army Public School (Amritsar) was the winner in the ‘Debug the Soul’ category; Cambridge International School (Patti) won ‘Unveiled Visions’ contest; Bright Land School won ‘Be-concise’ contest; Delhi Public School (Manawala) won ‘Game of Code’ competiton; and GND DAV Public School (Bhikhiwind) students won the ‘Quizaholic’ category. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma emphasised that cyber safety and cyber ethics must be followed with utmost importance, be it day to day Internet use or advanced applications.

DAV Public School

To instil love for literature in students, the Literary Club of DAV Public School (Lawrence Road, Amritsar) organised an inspiring talk by an eminent writer Artinder Sandhu for the students of classes IX and X. In her address, Artinder laid emphasis on the importance of literature and its impact on education and young students. She swayed the students with her touching life journey and experiences. The stories she wrote mirror her own life, she said. She also said that reading books is one of the most beneficial ways of improving language skills and urged the students to delve into the world of books. Her address left the young minds in a state of awe. Principal Pallavi Sethi expressed her gratitude to the speaker and encouraged the students to inculcate a habit of reading books, as they strengthen the mind with positive moral qualities and provide a new direction to mankind.

NCC camp concludes

The 24 Punjab Battalion NCC Camp, which began on November 14, concluded with great fanfare. Inaugurating the event, the chief guest, Colonel Alok Dhami (Camp Commandant), said during the 10-day camp, the cadets were introduced to yoga, unity and discipline, firing, social service, patriotism and environment. A Sanskrit programme was organised, apart from activities such as bhangra, gidda, group dance, solo dance, group song, and solo song. The winning students and participants were given certificates, mementos and gold medals.