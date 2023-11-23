 Campus notes: Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School

Campus notes: Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School

Campus notes: Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School

Students of Chief Khalsa Diwan celebrate Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Sahib was celebrated by the children of pre-primary wing with the support of Dharma Prachar Committee at the campus of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School, running under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan. A Prabhatferi, which was initiated by the Diwan office-bearers and members, included pre-primary students in the form of Panj Pyaras and Mai Bhago. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar exhorted the children to adapt their lives according to Guru Nanak's teachings. The management appreciated the special efforts made by the head teacher Manwinder Kaur Bhullar, Kiranjot Kaur and religious music teacher Manmohan Kaur to connect children with Sikh ethos.

Hindu College

The 'Inter-School Competition, 2023,' was organised under the chairmanship of Principal Sanjeev Sharma at Hindu College, Amritsar. Teams from 20 schools participated in various competitions at the event. District Education Officer (Secondary) Sushil Kumar Tuli was the chief guest, while Deputy District Education Officer Balraj Singh Dhillon participated as the special guest. Principal Sanjeev Sharma welcomed the teachers and participants, and highlighted the activities of the college. He said the main objective of the event was to showcase the hidden talent of the students, as well as to enhance their knowledge. Under the cultural programme; in the dance competition, the first prize was won by Shriya of PB Memorial School, and she was followed by Lorisa of Madhav Vidya Niketan School and Muskaan of Hindu College. The singing competition was won by Simran and Suruchi of Arya Girls Senior Secondary School, while Karan of SOE (Cheharta) and Samarth of Amrit Senior Secondary School finished second and third, respectively.

SPRING DALE SENIOR SCHOOL

Spring Dale Senior School today organised its inter-school annual IT Utsav in which around 80 students from 14 schools across the district participated. Experts from NIIT and the IT faculty of the school witnessed a nail-biting competition between students from different schools while they exhibited their IT skills. The event saw competitions like Scratch, PowerPoint presentation, Photoshop, web page development, coding and quiz. The team from Army Public School (Amritsar) was the winner in the ‘Debug the Soul’ category; Cambridge International School (Patti) won ‘Unveiled Visions’ contest; Bright Land School won ‘Be-concise’ contest; Delhi Public School (Manawala) won ‘Game of Code’ competiton; and GND DAV Public School (Bhikhiwind) students won the ‘Quizaholic’ category. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma emphasised that cyber safety and cyber ethics must be followed with utmost importance, be it day to day Internet use or advanced applications.

DAV Public School

To instil love for literature in students, the Literary Club of DAV Public School (Lawrence Road, Amritsar) organised an inspiring talk by an eminent writer Artinder Sandhu for the students of classes IX and X. In her address, Artinder laid emphasis on the importance of literature and its impact on education and young students. She swayed the students with her touching life journey and experiences. The stories she wrote mirror her own life, she said. She also said that reading books is one of the most beneficial ways of improving language skills and urged the students to delve into the world of books. Her address left the young minds in a state of awe. Principal Pallavi Sethi expressed her gratitude to the speaker and encouraged the students to inculcate a habit of reading books, as they strengthen the mind with positive moral qualities and provide a new direction to mankind.

NCC camp concludes

The 24 Punjab Battalion NCC Camp, which began on November 14, concluded with great fanfare. Inaugurating the event, the chief guest, Colonel Alok Dhami (Camp Commandant), said during the 10-day camp, the cadets were introduced to yoga, unity and discipline, firing, social service, patriotism and environment. A Sanskrit programme was organised, apart from activities such as bhangra, gidda, group dance, solo dance, group song, and solo song. The winning students and participants were given certificates, mementos and gold medals.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

2
Punjab

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

3
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

4
Uttarakhand

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 42 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

5
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

6
J & K

Two captains among four Army personnel killed, two injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

7
Diaspora

7.25 lakh Indians are illegal immigrants in US: Report

8
Business

Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

9
Punjab

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

10
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan leader Pannun gives call to 'picket' outbound Air India flights in Canada on Dec 1

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Slight hiccup in final stage as metal pipe clogs machine

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final stretch; doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

A nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...

US thwarted plot to kill Sikh separatist in America; warns India over concerns govt in New Delhi was involved

India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued

The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...


Cities

View All

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Farmers assured of action against erring officials in Amritsar

Muted Gurbani telecast on Heritage Street outside Golden Temple irks Sikh Sangat

MC chief inspects sanitation in Central, East constituencies

Gurpreet Bhullar takes over as Amritsar Police Commissioner

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Injection contained sleeping pills, insecticide, sanitiser

2-day remand for accused in PGI injection case

Students sent home after leak in PNG line

After Diwali, City Beautiful air quality in ‘poor’ category again

Gang kingpin held for fraud in Delhi

Gang kingpin held for fraud in Delhi

Delhi’s air quality still ‘very poor’; several areas breach 400-mark

AAP attacks BJP over demolition drive in Jangpura

DPCC starts Rahul Gandhi’s WhatsApp channel

Graft Case: Supplementary report on Chief Secretary submitted

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Farmers’ stir triggers outrage on social media

Gang of snatchers busted, 5 held

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament: Chandigarh school, Lucknow sports hostel enter quarters

Protesting at Phagwara NH, sugarcane growers threaten to block rail tracks too

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

Delay in conducting civic body elections: Ludhiana residents face challenges in absence of elected councillors

Farm fires: 586 farmers fined, 20 blacklisted, 72 FIRs lodged in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Cops crack Rs 4 lakh loot case, nab three

Attack on Indian consulate in US: NIA raids premises of ex-LIP leader Sarabjit Singh Kang

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Punjab logs 512 crop residue fires

After 3 decades, Revenue Dept gets 740 patwaris

District admn starts anti-drug awareness programme

Dance performances mark Day 2 of inter-zone youth fest