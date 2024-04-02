Campus notes: Stalwarts World School

Amritsar: The annual prize distribution ceremony was celebrated at Stalwarts World School, to honor winners of various inter-school competitions and activities. A graduation ceremony was also organised for students of Class VIII. The achievements of students, teachers and coaches were highlighted and awards were presented by Principal and guests. The best teacher awarded was given to Poonam Arora, star teacher to Shivani, most dedicated teacher to Parmindar, excellence teacher to Riti, most punctual teacher to Parul Mehra and most innovative teacher to Saloni Sharma. The student of the year awards were bestowed upon Lavanya Sharma, Anusha and Manya while the best sports award was bagged by Lavanya Mahajan. Dr Navpreet Singh, Dr Neeraj Ved, Dr Veena Ved, Major General Ramya Venkat and Lieutenant Barinder Singh, were present on the ocassion.

Partap World School

Ramira Singh of Partap World School, Pathankot, has been selected for the Young Scientist Training Programme at ISRO. The programme, also known as Yuvika, aims to foster interest in space technology among Class IX students nationwide. Ramira will undergo training at ISRO from May 12 to May 24, she was selected based on academic merit. Directors Sunny Mahajan and Oshin Mahajan and Principal Shubra expressed their joy, noting Ramira’s distinction as the only student to be selected from the district among 350 students nationwide. They thanked Dr KS Bath and Dr Mandakini of Punjab State Council for Science and Technology for their guidance. They said the achievement not only brought pride to the school and parents but the entire city.

Spring Dale senior school

The new academic session of Spring Dale Senior School witnessed an auspicious start with a ‘path’ organised on campus. Langar was distributed at various charitable institutions, including the lepers’ home, Citizen Forum Vidya Mandir School Maqboolpura, Mithun’s school Nangli, Pingalwara and Mother Teresa’s orphanage by the staff and students.

BBK DAV College for women

BBK DAV College for Women organised a special havan to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. The havan began with the chanting of Gayatri Mantra and culminated with a bhajan performed by the department of music. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said that 2024 and 2025 were dedicated to Maharishi Dayanand to disseminate his message to the masses. Inderpal Arya, Convener, Arya Samaj, Shakti Nagar, said Swami Dayanand had dedicated his life to the propagation of faith. Sudarshan Kapoor, Chairman, LMC, congratulated Principal Dr Walia and faculty members on the successful completion of the havan.

Global Group of Institutes

Nearly 300 students from the Global Group of Institutes brought laurels to the institute with their excellent performance in the IKGPTU examinations. Vice-Chairman of the Institute Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi congratulated the students and faculty for the performance which resulted in 26 students scoring 10 SGPA, 81 students scoring above 9 SGPA and 175 students getting 8 SGPA and above. He said that with a tradition of bagging the maximum number of positions and remarkable performances every year the Global Institute had emerged on top among the technical institutions in the region.

SSSS Khalsa sr sec school

The 2024-25 academic session at SSSS Khalsa Senior Secondary School commenced with a morning assembly at the school’s auditorium on April 1. During the assembly, students of Class XII led a soulful recitation of Gurbani and offered Ardas, invoking the almighty’s blessings. Director Jagdish Singh welcomed all the new students and faculty members and urged them to inculcate moral and social values. Principal Dr Gurrattan Singh graced the occasion with his presence and showered his blessings upon the students.