Campus notes: Student shines in LLB 1ST semester

Amritsar: A student of Khalsa College of Law has achieved excellent result in the LLB (Three year course) first semester examination of Guru Nanak Dev University. Nancy, a student of the college, has secured first position in the university by scoring 361 marks out of 600. Director-cum-Principal Prof Jaspal Singh said that the good result of the college has been possible only due to the hard work and dedication of students and teachers and the good teaching environment provided by the management. He encouraged the students to work hard to bring glory to themselves and the college in future. Dr Gunisha Saluja, Dr Rashima Changotra, Dr Purnima Khanna, Prof Gurjinder Kaur and Prof Utkarsh Seth were among those present on the occasion.

World Sikh education meet on Nov 21

A meeting of the Educational Committee of CKD was held to announce the 68th World Sikh Educational Conference at Sri Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa, on November 21-23 this year. The conference will be dedicated to the Punjabi language so that the young generation can be connected with their language, heritage, culture and origins. A resolution was passed protesting against the neglect of the Punjabi language in Central government institutions in Punjab and the need for recognition of the Punjabi language as the official language. Dr Dua gave detailed information about the programmes and arrangements for the three-day educational conference, from the initiation of Sri Akhand Path, Nagar Kirtan, exhibitions, Kirtan Darbar, seminar organisation, light and sound programme and the conclusion of the conference.

GNDU new music dept head joins duty

Dr Rajesh Sharma, Associate Professor, has taken charge as Head, Department of Music, Guru Nanak Dev University in the presence of Dr Sunil Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Languages, Guru Nanak Dev University, research scholars and office staff members. He thanked the university authorities for giving this responsibility and assured that he will perform his duties with devotion and sincerity.

Meritorious students honoured

Sidana Institute, Khiala Khurd, will honour students, who have passed Class 10 with merit this year with more than 90 per cent marks. The programme will be organised by Akash Institute at Sidana campus, Khiala Khurd. CBSE, ICSE and Punjab Board toppers will be also given awards. Dr Jeevan Jyoti Sidana, head of the organisation said a free seminar is also being organised for the children of eighth, ninth and tenth grades, in which they will be made aware of future educational challenges.

Workshop on life skills

Ivy World School conducted a professional development workshop titled 'Life Skills and Creative Thinking' to motivate and guide educators towards professional excellence. The workshop was addressed by eminent resource person Vineeta Sareen. Sareen enriched the educators through her outstanding presentation. The engaging presentation created an extremely congenial environment, thereby facilitating meaningful interaction among educators. The training programme had a positive impact on the educators themselves. About 84 educators from all schools that are sister concerns attended the workshop. It was a fun-filled, enriching workshop to assist educators in professional development. Principal S Chauhan said that the workshop was interactive, knowledgeable and opened up new horizons for the educators.

Seminar on effective online teaching

A seminar was held at the State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, on effective online teaching, led by educator Shweta Sharma. Sharma shared innovative strategies and practical insights for enhancing online teaching practices.

