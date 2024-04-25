Campus notes: Students bring laurels

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, excelled in various sports events in DAV National Level Sports Tournament 2023- 24. Special Assembly was conducted to honour the winners for their remarkable feat in different sports, setting a benchmark for perseverance and teamwork. Priyanka Sharma (XII) was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 25,500 and Nainika Sharma (IX) was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 20,400 (swimming) by DAV CMC, New Delhi. Besides these, following children were presented with cash prize of Rs 5,100 each. Samaira Arora (X), Naureen Kaur (X),Olivia Vohra (IX) for Badminton, Sargun Sandhu (XI) for Cricket, Hiten Sharma (X) for karate, krish Sinha (XII),Vrishank Mohla (XI),Gavin Gagneja (X), Ayaan Khosla (X) for Table Tennis, Divya Sabharwal (XII), Drishti Sabharwal(XII) for swimming. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi extended her best wishes to all students.

Drug store inaugurated at KCVAS

Dr HK Verma, Principal, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, inaugurated a drug store at KCVAS, Amritsar, in the presence of Heads of Departments, faculty members and students. During the inauguration, Dr Verma said the new pharmacy will prove to be a blessing for patients and their owners, who come to KCVAS for treatment, as the genuine drugs will be made available at fair price. The store will also provide medical equipments required for various veterinary procedures and surgeries. The dedicated drug outlet operates under the aegis of Khalsa College Charitable Society, Amritsar.

GNDU organises shramdaan camp

The Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences of GNDU organised shramdaan the Mata Kaulan Botanical Garden of Guru Nanak Dev University. The event was organised to give hands on training to the students of the department regarding gardening techniques. The students, research scholars, teaching and non-teaching staff of the department actively participated in the camp. Different sections of the Botanical Garden were assigned to different classes under the supervision of Teacher in-charges, non-teaching staff and Research Scholars for weeding and cleaning of Botanical Garden. Prof Avinash Kaur Nagpal and Gurwinder Singh (Landscape Officer) judged the progress of the work and prizes were announced for the best performers. Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu planted a sapling.

Earth Day celebrated

World Earth Day was celebrated n the campus of Ashok Vatika Public School. Students of Class VII held an assembly dedicated to promote the awareness regarding saving our environment and our planet from the harmful use of plastics. A student briefed about the celebration of Earth Day and its significance for the living organisms. They presented a thought provoking play to highlight the chaos human beings have created through pollution and the necessity to reduce the plastic usage. The students also chanted a beautiful group song on the planet earth. A seminar was also organised by Hariawal Punjab movement to aware the students about preserving our environment.

