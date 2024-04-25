 Campus notes: Students bring laurels : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Students bring laurels

Campus notes: Students bring laurels

Campus notes: Students bring laurels

DAV students with medals and cash prizes won at the national level sports competition in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, excelled in various sports events in DAV National Level Sports Tournament 2023- 24. Special Assembly was conducted to honour the winners for their remarkable feat in different sports, setting a benchmark for perseverance and teamwork. Priyanka Sharma (XII) was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 25,500 and Nainika Sharma (IX) was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 20,400 (swimming) by DAV CMC, New Delhi. Besides these, following children were presented with cash prize of Rs 5,100 each. Samaira Arora (X), Naureen Kaur (X),Olivia Vohra (IX) for Badminton, Sargun Sandhu (XI) for Cricket, Hiten Sharma (X) for karate, krish Sinha (XII),Vrishank Mohla (XI),Gavin Gagneja (X), Ayaan Khosla (X) for Table Tennis, Divya Sabharwal (XII), Drishti Sabharwal(XII) for swimming. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi extended her best wishes to all students.

Drug store inaugurated at KCVAS

Dr HK Verma, Principal, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, inaugurated a drug store at KCVAS, Amritsar, in the presence of Heads of Departments, faculty members and students. During the inauguration, Dr Verma said the new pharmacy will prove to be a blessing for patients and their owners, who come to KCVAS for treatment, as the genuine drugs will be made available at fair price. The store will also provide medical equipments required for various veterinary procedures and surgeries. The dedicated drug outlet operates under the aegis of Khalsa College Charitable Society, Amritsar.

GNDU organises shramdaan camp

The Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences of GNDU organised shramdaan the Mata Kaulan Botanical Garden of Guru Nanak Dev University. The event was organised to give hands on training to the students of the department regarding gardening techniques. The students, research scholars, teaching and non-teaching staff of the department actively participated in the camp. Different sections of the Botanical Garden were assigned to different classes under the supervision of Teacher in-charges, non-teaching staff and Research Scholars for weeding and cleaning of Botanical Garden. Prof Avinash Kaur Nagpal and Gurwinder Singh (Landscape Officer) judged the progress of the work and prizes were announced for the best performers. Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu planted a sapling.

Earth Day celebrated

World Earth Day was celebrated n the campus of Ashok Vatika Public School. Students of Class VII held an assembly dedicated to promote the awareness regarding saving our environment and our planet from the harmful use of plastics. A student briefed about the celebration of Earth Day and its significance for the living organisms. They presented a thought provoking play to highlight the chaos human beings have created through pollution and the necessity to reduce the plastic usage. The students also chanted a beautiful group song on the planet earth. A seminar was also organised by Hariawal Punjab movement to aware the students about preserving our environment.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

2
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

3
Punjab

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

4
India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

6
India

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

7
Delhi

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

8
Haryana

Supreme Court stays construction of four dams inside Haryana’s Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary

9
Himachal

Congress in dilemma over fielding BJP rebels in Himachal Pradesh bypolls

10
India

MP Navneet Rana faces tough challenge from MVA’s Balwant Wankhede in Amravati

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

EC seeks BJP's response on Opposition charge of PM Modi violating model code

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

Massive landslide hit Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, hours after Delhi High Cou...


Cities

View All

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office in Amritsar

Sacrilege: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh fires another salvo against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Over 3 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran; 1 held

Amritsar: Two of carjackers gang nabbed, two vehicles recovered

Ajnala man arrested for kidnapping Chandigarh-based taxi driver

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Haryana cop among three held for graft

Finally, AAP, Congress hold joint public event in Chandigarh

Will resolve your issues if elected, Sanjay Tandon tells furniture shop owners

Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Sunita Kejriwal likely to join AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi, will hold roadshows this weekend: Sources

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Delhi CM to continue his struggle, says AAP minister after meeting him

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Snatchers have a free run in Jalandhar

3 nabbed for snatching vehicles in Jalandhar

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

Day after Vijay Sampla’s nephew leaves BJP, Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Rupani meet ex-minister

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Amarinder’s loyalists mum on extending support to Bittu

Employee gets stuck between buses, dies

Three of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested, 12 bikes recovered

2 youths held with heroin

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Land relief: Farmers to stop entry of AAP, BJP nominees in 24 Patiala villages

RGNUL Vice-Chancellor interacts with students

Speed up wheat lifting in mandis, officials told