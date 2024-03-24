 Campus notes: Tech Fest at KCET : The Tribune India

Campus notes: Tech Fest at KCET

Campus notes: Tech Fest at KCET

Participants during the tech festival in Amritsar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A national level annual tech festival “TechUrja-2k24” was organised by Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), Ranjit Avenue, under IEEE Student Branch in association with ISTE Student Chapter with loads of enthusiasm, fervour, team-spirit, and joy. The event was marked with the presence of around 800 students from various institutions of Punjab for more than 50 events. Dr Manju Bala, director, KCET, welcomed the participants and faculty from other institutions. On both days variety of technical events along with general non-technical events like quizpedia, extempore, group discussion, pot making, no flame cooking, preparation of mock tails and towel art were held. Apart from this, students from various colleges presented their innovative ideas through working models based upon latest technologies like automatic watering device for plants, heart circulation and anesthesia machine, cool pavement, mosaic concrete, hydrogenation dam and many more. Students presented innovative projects like robot car for army, controlled by remote GPS, and won cash prize of Rs 5,000. It was designed by students of CSE department. Students from mechanical engineering department won the cash prize of Rs 2500 for cost effective electronic wheel chair and turbo jet. Whereas students from department of electronics and communication engineering who presented the project of electronic voting machine won the third prize of Rs 1,000.

Martyrs remembered

BBK DAV College for Women commemorated the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru by organising multiple events. It began with a symposium on the revered Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh in the college seminar hall. Principal Pushpinder Walia welcomed the resource person, prof Manjinder Singh, head, School of Punjabi Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Principal Walia said the legacy of Bhagat Singh and other martyrs transcends mere memorials; it lives on through their ideals, values and the enduring impact of their actions which continue to ignite the flame of resistance and perseverance in the hearts of the people. Prof Manjinder Singh delivered a lecture on “Bhagat Singh: Ik Chintak Wajon”. He highlighted Bhagat Singh’s rejection of casteism and religion as tools of oppression and said his call for unity and equality among all Indians posed a direct challenge to the British Empire. The event culminated with a nukkad natak in open air theatre on the life of Shaheed-e-Azam.

Annual Sports Meet organised

Global Group of Institutes organised annual sports meet at its campus on Friday. The annual sports meet was formally declared open by chairman Dr BS Chandi, who handed over the meet torch to the athletes. Athletics contingents representing various departments joined in an impressive march past before the athletes took to the field to demonstrate speed, stamina and strength in different events. Teams from all streams of BTech, BSc (agri), MBA, BBA/BCA, B Pharma/MLS/OTT/radiology, MCA, GPC, BHMCT and BTTM participated in the events and exhibited their athletic acumen and skills on the tracks. Girls Department of Pharmacy defeated Department of Management to emerge winners in the volleyball championship. In boys competition team representing Department of Pharmacy emerged winners by defeating polytechnic diploma team to clinch the trophy. The winners were awarded medals, certificates and trophies.

Bal Basant Darbar organised

Dharam Prachar Committee of CKD organised a Bal Basant Darbar at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School, Chowk Paragdas, where CKD students recited melodious kirtan in basant rag with tantisaaz stringed instruments. CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and other office-bearers sent greetings of Hola Mohalla, a symbol of Khalsa’s uniqueness and encouraged the children to lead their lives according to the Guru’s teachings. Afterwards Dharam Parchar Committee members Tarlochan Singh and Harmanjit Singh put light on the splendid history and importance of Hola Mohalla. The students participating in Gurmat events organised during the year 2023-2024 were felicitated by CKD management and members.

