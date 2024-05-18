 Campus notes: Volleyball tournament held : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Volleyball tournament held

Campus notes: Volleyball tournament held

Campus notes: Volleyball tournament held

Players who participated in CICSE zonal level volleyball tourney held at Alexandra School in Amritsar on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: To inculcate love for sports among children and youth in the region, Alexandra School, Amritsar, hosted a two-day CICSE Zonal Level Volleyball tournament, which culminated successfully at the school grounds recently. A total of 40 teams in the U-14, U-17, and U-19 (boys and girls) categories from different CISCE institutions in the region participated in the event. Dr P K Samantaroy, Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), and Chairman, Alexandra School, Amritsar, presided over the event and conferred the trophies and medals on the winning teams.

Cultural, NCC activities held

School of Eminence, Chheharta, performed well in various cultural and NCC activities held by the NCC Group HQs. Principal Manmeet Kaur said in the shooting competition organised by NCC Group Headquarters, Amritsar, two girls - Ridhima and Yashika - of Chheharta School got the first place in their respective categories and participated in the state-level competition at the NCC Academy, Ropar. Both these NCC cadets were honoured by the school for bringing the laurels to the school. Similarly, Priya won the first position in the Government of India's Motivation Project Competition held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ramdas, and has been selected for the national level competition to be held in Gujarat. She further said 20 students have been selected from all over the country for the aforesaid competition, including this student of our school. NCC cadets of the school were honoured by Brigadier KS Bawa Group Commander Amritsar Group, including Guard Commander Senior under Officer Gaurav.

Self-employment courses

The Lifelong Learning Department of Guru Nanak Dev University has started a six-month certificate and one-year diploma courses for the purpose of self-employment. The director of the department said in the category of six-month certificate courses, the certificate course includes web designing, web development, computer basic concepts, programming language in C & C++, Nanny, diet and nutrition, dress designing, textile designing, beauty culture, beauty culture (session evening for boys), communication skills in English. In one-year diploma courses category, fashion designing, fashion and textile designing, certificate course in apparel designing, diploma course in cosmetology, computer application, graphic and web designing, web designing and development and diploma in multimedia have been included.

Students shine in CBSE results

Students of MKD DAV Public School, Attari, scored well in the CBSE Class X and XII results. In Class X, Gursahib Singh came first in school by scoring 99.6% marks. This is a really proud moment for the parents as well as the school. Krish and Bhoomi got 96% and 94.4% marks and secured 2nd and 3rd position, respectively. The school celebrated these glorious achievements on the school premises and students and teachers danced on dhol beat. Principal Rajni Bala blessed the students and motivated them to continue this legacy. In Class XII, all students passed with flying colours. In commerce, Harsimran Kaur scored 97.6% marks and stood first in the school. In medical, Harmeet Kaur and Harpreet Singh bagged the first position by scoring 90.8% marks. In non-medical, Krishika scored 90% marks and in humanities, Shehnazpreet Kaur stood first by scoring 91.2% marks.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

7
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

8
Punjab

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

9
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

10
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...

Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 25 days, ‘had embarked on a spiritual quest’

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...

Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Party insiders reveal that his political relevance cannot be...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Maliwal ‘illegally’ entered Kejriwal house: CM’s aide

BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside CM’s house over ‘assault on Maliwal’

Incident exposes AAP’s criminal character: BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches