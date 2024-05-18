Campus notes: Volleyball tournament held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: To inculcate love for sports among children and youth in the region, Alexandra School, Amritsar, hosted a two-day CICSE Zonal Level Volleyball tournament, which culminated successfully at the school grounds recently. A total of 40 teams in the U-14, U-17, and U-19 (boys and girls) categories from different CISCE institutions in the region participated in the event. Dr P K Samantaroy, Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), and Chairman, Alexandra School, Amritsar, presided over the event and conferred the trophies and medals on the winning teams.

Cultural, NCC activities held

School of Eminence, Chheharta, performed well in various cultural and NCC activities held by the NCC Group HQs. Principal Manmeet Kaur said in the shooting competition organised by NCC Group Headquarters, Amritsar, two girls - Ridhima and Yashika - of Chheharta School got the first place in their respective categories and participated in the state-level competition at the NCC Academy, Ropar. Both these NCC cadets were honoured by the school for bringing the laurels to the school. Similarly, Priya won the first position in the Government of India's Motivation Project Competition held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ramdas, and has been selected for the national level competition to be held in Gujarat. She further said 20 students have been selected from all over the country for the aforesaid competition, including this student of our school. NCC cadets of the school were honoured by Brigadier KS Bawa Group Commander Amritsar Group, including Guard Commander Senior under Officer Gaurav.

Self-employment courses

The Lifelong Learning Department of Guru Nanak Dev University has started a six-month certificate and one-year diploma courses for the purpose of self-employment. The director of the department said in the category of six-month certificate courses, the certificate course includes web designing, web development, computer basic concepts, programming language in C & C++, Nanny, diet and nutrition, dress designing, textile designing, beauty culture, beauty culture (session evening for boys), communication skills in English. In one-year diploma courses category, fashion designing, fashion and textile designing, certificate course in apparel designing, diploma course in cosmetology, computer application, graphic and web designing, web designing and development and diploma in multimedia have been included.

Students shine in CBSE results

Students of MKD DAV Public School, Attari, scored well in the CBSE Class X and XII results. In Class X, Gursahib Singh came first in school by scoring 99.6% marks. This is a really proud moment for the parents as well as the school. Krish and Bhoomi got 96% and 94.4% marks and secured 2nd and 3rd position, respectively. The school celebrated these glorious achievements on the school premises and students and teachers danced on dhol beat. Principal Rajni Bala blessed the students and motivated them to continue this legacy. In Class XII, all students passed with flying colours. In commerce, Harsimran Kaur scored 97.6% marks and stood first in the school. In medical, Harmeet Kaur and Harpreet Singh bagged the first position by scoring 90.8% marks. In non-medical, Krishika scored 90% marks and in humanities, Shehnazpreet Kaur stood first by scoring 91.2% marks.

