Campus notes: Voter awareness campaign

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A seminar under ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ was organised by the NSS department of DAV College. Principal Amardeep Gupta urged the students to make their votes by registering themselves through voter helpline app. Amardeep briefed the students about the importance of voting. Prof Savita said that it was very easy to get enrolled in voters’ list. All the information is available on the Election Commission site. NSS students participated in the campaign and took oath to give vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Spring Dale skater shine

In continuation of a series of selections for national-level tournaments, it proved to be yet another reason for Spring Daleans to celebrate when the school boy Armaan Singh Boparai got selected for CBSE national skating tournaments to be held at Gurugram. Sharing the information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said Armaan was selected in the CBSE national tournament for his outstanding performance during the CBSE North Zone Skating Championship held at Mohali. The Spring Dale lad competed with around 70 players coming from different schools across the north zone and was adjudged the first runner-up during the tourney. School principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winner and his mentors for this commendable achievement.

Bhavan’s students shine in yoga c’ship

Primary school district yoga championship was organised at PBN School, Amritsar, in which four students of primary class participated under the direction of yoga teacher Manpreet. Team comprising of Shanaya, Samriddhi, Tanvi and Bhavya got the first position. Shanaya got the first position in rhythmic uoga. Three girls Shanaya, Tanvi and Bhavya were selected for the state-level competition. Chairman Avinash Mohendru, principal Anita Bhalla and vice-principal Praveen Sharma heartily congratulated the winning students, parents and their teachers.

Lala Lajpat Rai remembered

Shri Ram Ashram Public School observed the death anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai. Exuberant students of Class V showcased through a role play the life history, education, literary achievements and freedom struggle made by Lala Lajpat Rai. They also presented various freedom movements like Simon Commission, Rowlatt Act headed and supported by him. These movements created a wave to unite the whole nation against the Britishers. He was one of the three Lal, Bal, Pal trio. He believed that the ideals of Indian culture combined with nationalism will lead to the establishment of a secular state. The lion of Punjab, Lala Lajpat Rai, took his last breath on November 17, 1928 as a result of head injuries sustained during a protest rally against Simon Commission.

Short-term job oriented courses

The department of lifelong learning of Guru Nanak Dev University has organised a six-month programme to make 10th/12th pass boys and girls (irrespective of age limit) self-reliant at the university campus for the purpose of self-employment. These courses include dress designing for 10th pass girls, beauty culture for 10th pass girls, web development for 12th pass boys and girls, web designing for12th pass boys and girls), computer basic concept for 12th pass boys and girls, communication skills in English for 12th pass boys and girls, textile designing for 12th pass girls is included. The director of the department informed that the candidates who want to take admission in these courses can fill the online admission form on the website of Guru Nanak Dev University.

Prayer ceremony at nursing college

Ardas function was held at CKD International Nursing College running under the auspices of Chief Khalsa Diwan and the function started with the recitation of Sri Sahaj Path. Principal Darshan Kaur Sohi, staff members and students prayed to Guru Maharaj for the success of the students before the commencement of the new session and the annual examination of the final year students. On the occasion, Bhai Satnam Singh, Hazuri Ragi Sri Darbar Sahib graced the congregation with kirtan of Gurbani. The students performed the kirtan with great devotion and served the langar.