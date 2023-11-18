 Campus notes: Voter awareness campaign : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Voter awareness campaign

Campus notes: Voter awareness campaign

Campus notes: Voter awareness campaign

DAV College holds a voter awareness campaign in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A seminar under ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ was organised by the NSS department of DAV College. Principal Amardeep Gupta urged the students to make their votes by registering themselves through voter helpline app. Amardeep briefed the students about the importance of voting. Prof Savita said that it was very easy to get enrolled in voters’ list. All the information is available on the Election Commission site. NSS students participated in the campaign and took oath to give vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Spring Dale skater shine

In continuation of a series of selections for national-level tournaments, it proved to be yet another reason for Spring Daleans to celebrate when the school boy Armaan Singh Boparai got selected for CBSE national skating tournaments to be held at Gurugram. Sharing the information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said Armaan was selected in the CBSE national tournament for his outstanding performance during the CBSE North Zone Skating Championship held at Mohali. The Spring Dale lad competed with around 70 players coming from different schools across the north zone and was adjudged the first runner-up during the tourney. School principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winner and his mentors for this commendable achievement.

Bhavan’s students shine in yoga c’ship

Primary school district yoga championship was organised at PBN School, Amritsar, in which four students of primary class participated under the direction of yoga teacher Manpreet. Team comprising of Shanaya, Samriddhi, Tanvi and Bhavya got the first position. Shanaya got the first position in rhythmic uoga. Three girls Shanaya, Tanvi and Bhavya were selected for the state-level competition. Chairman Avinash Mohendru, principal Anita Bhalla and vice-principal Praveen Sharma heartily congratulated the winning students, parents and their teachers.

Lala Lajpat Rai remembered

Shri Ram Ashram Public School observed the death anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai. Exuberant students of Class V showcased through a role play the life history, education, literary achievements and freedom struggle made by Lala Lajpat Rai. They also presented various freedom movements like Simon Commission, Rowlatt Act headed and supported by him. These movements created a wave to unite the whole nation against the Britishers. He was one of the three Lal, Bal, Pal trio. He believed that the ideals of Indian culture combined with nationalism will lead to the establishment of a secular state. The lion of Punjab, Lala Lajpat Rai, took his last breath on November 17, 1928 as a result of head injuries sustained during a protest rally against Simon Commission.

Short-term job oriented courses

The department of lifelong learning of Guru Nanak Dev University has organised a six-month programme to make 10th/12th pass boys and girls (irrespective of age limit) self-reliant at the university campus for the purpose of self-employment. These courses include dress designing for 10th pass girls, beauty culture for 10th pass girls, web development for 12th pass boys and girls, web designing for12th pass boys and girls), computer basic concept for 12th pass boys and girls, communication skills in English for 12th pass boys and girls, textile designing for 12th pass girls is included. The director of the department informed that the candidates who want to take admission in these courses can fill the online admission form on the website of Guru Nanak Dev University.

Prayer ceremony at nursing college

Ardas function was held at CKD International Nursing College running under the auspices of Chief Khalsa Diwan and the function started with the recitation of Sri Sahaj Path. Principal Darshan Kaur Sohi, staff members and students prayed to Guru Maharaj for the success of the students before the commencement of the new session and the annual examination of the final year students. On the occasion, Bhai Satnam Singh, Hazuri Ragi Sri Darbar Sahib graced the congregation with kirtan of Gurbani. The students performed the kirtan with great devotion and served the langar.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Now, deepfake video showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera goes viral

2
Himachal

Foreign couple found dead in Himachal's Manikaran, naked bodies bore injury marks

3
Punjab

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

4
Punjab

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

5
Business

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

6
Haryana

'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

7
Trending

Amidst Israel-Hamas war, old letter of Osama bin Laden to America surfaces online

8
India

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, cites his own morphed garba video

9
Trending

Iceland Cricket has some serious advice for the Aussies ahead of India vs Australia World Cup final

10
Chandigarh

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

Delhi air quality improves slightly to ‘very poor’, but no respite for residents from toxic air

Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’

The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...

OSD to Punjab CM Manjit Sidhu resigns

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

He resigns citing health issues

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...

Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP

Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP

Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

Amritsar civic body starts scrutiny of property tax returns filed

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two Chandigarh MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations in Chandigarh remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Nursery admission process in Chandigarh's pvt schools from December 6

Delhi air quality improves slightly to ‘very poor’, but no respite for residents from toxic air

Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but remains ‘severe’

Employee booked for filing false plaints, fabricating evidence

Congress alleges lack of preparation for Chhath Puja

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

5 gold chains looted from jewellery shop in Jalandhar

28 cases of farm fire filed in Jalandhar, 21 in Kapurthala

42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Jalandhar: One hurt as car hits ACP's vehicle

Unauthorised waste dumping big concern

Unauthorised waste dumping big concern

Lala Lajpat Rai’s Jagraon house in a shambles, courtesy govt’s apathy

Brick kiln owner booked for ‘confining’ labourers

Youth shot in Canada

87 killed in accidents involving stray animals in 3 years in district

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp