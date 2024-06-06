 Campus notes: World Environment Day celebrated : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  Campus notes: World Environment Day celebrated

World Environment Day being observed at Excelsum High Senior Secondary School in Amritsar on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: World Environment Day was celebrated at Khalsa College of Education, GT Road, to create awareness about environmental protection. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Principal Dr Khushvinder Kumar and in-charge of Red Ribbon Club of the college, Dr Gurjit Kaur. Dr Kumar said that whatever changes are taking place in the environment at present are due to the desire and progress of man and consequences of it are being felt today. He said that people should take care of trees and not only grow them but also nurture them. Posters and videos were made by the students on environmental protection. At the end of the programme, seed bombs made by the students were distributed so that trees can be grown wherever there is vacant space.

Global Group of Institutes

Students and faculty of the Global Group of Institutes observed World Environment Day by planting trees in the campus. The faculty joined the students in plantation to raise awareness, promote action and encourage cooperation to protect the environment. An awareness session was held on the occasion on the theme, 'Save our Future' in which the participants discussed various steps to address the environmental challenges of our time. They resolved to work for protecting our beautiful planet by contributing towards the environment by planting trees and plants to escape and minimise the ill-effects of global warming. The speakers urged everyone to follow practices and eco-friendly ways to ensure a sustainable future and save ourselves and the coming generations from the consequences and after-effects of the ever deteriorating environmental scenario.

DAV College

Dr Monika Arora, NSS co-ordinator, led the faculty and students in observing World Environment Day. Dr Leena Jain, HOD and Prof. Sunny Khanna along with faculty members and students were present on the occasion. The DAV organises the Ministry of Education's Innovation cell sponsored Impact Lecture Series The Institution's Innovation Council of DAV College, Amritsar, organised an Impact Lecture Series on the theme of 'Innovation, Design Thinking, Startups and Entrepreneurship'. The series was sponsored by Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, Government of India. Dr Rohit Mehra, Associate Professor and Dean, Research and Consultancy, NIT Jalandhar and Dr Atharva Poundrik, Assistant Professor and Director, TBIF, IIT Ropar acted as resource persons for the sessions. They informed the students about various startups currently being run by their students and encouraged them to think creatively about innovation and entrepreneurship. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta advised the students to think in an innovative way and create some differently in their field of operation. Dr Poundrik offered the students of the college to collaborate with IIT Ropar through TBIF (Technology Business Incubator Foundation). The foundation caters to innovative ideas which can be transformed into a concrete entrepreneurial venture.

Pilot Capacity-building programme

Excelsum High Senior Secondary School successfully hosted a ‘Pilot Capacity Building Programme’ focused on the Punjabi language on June 3-4. The workshop was conducted by Rajinder Singh Kamboj, Punjabi Master at Government Model High School, Sector 43-A, Chandigarh and Sukh Pal Singh, TGT at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nahan. They addressed common challenges faced by teachers while teaching Punjabi and provided practical solutions. The presenters also updated teachers on the new NEP curriculum of the CBSE. Gunita Grewal, Director-Principal, Excelsum High Senior Secondary School, said teachers from various schools attended the workshop. She emphasised that regular training was essential for teachers to upgrade their skills.

Online regn for diploma courses

The Punjab State Technical Board, Chandigarh, is going to start online registration for the session 2024-25 for two and three-year diploma courses in all polytechnic colleges of the state on June 7. Dr Jagroop Singh, Principal, Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, said the Board had issued a notification in this regard. He said, “Students who have passed Class X, XI or XII could enrol for diploma course in an institution of their choice.” He said students could contact the college office for registration. He said civil, electrical, mechanical, electronics, computer, automobile and pharmacy courses were being run at the polytechnic college.

