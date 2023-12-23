 Campus notes: Zimbabwe’s National Unity Day : The Tribune India

Amritsar: The Global Zimbabwean Students Association celebrated Zimbabwe’s National Unity Day at Global Group of Institutes. Students took on the stage and inviting fellow students to say the prayer and sing the National Anthem of Zimbabwe. The students during their speeches introduced the audience to the historical beautiful sightseeing destinations in their country. The recitation of poems and captivating native dance performance by Zimbabwean students regaled the audience. The objective of celebrating National Unity Day of Zimbabwe was to highlight the significance of the struggle of the Zimbabwean people and strengthen togetherness devoid of any kind of discrimination on the basis of race, political, ideological or religious beliefs. The day also marks gender equality and the importance of leaving aside the differences to march forward to a more tolerant society.

FDP on Universal Human Values

Amritsar Group of Colleges hosted a comprehensive 5-day Faculty Development Programme on Universal Human Values from 18th to 22nd December, 2023. This programme sponsored by AICTE was a collaborative effort between AGC and IKGPTU, Kapurthala. Resource persons Jitendra Narula and Priyadarshini led interactive sessions, fostering a dynamic exchange of insights and queries among participants from various states. The FDP aimed to foster a holistic perspective, guiding participants to align their personal and professional lives by comprehending our existence. Managing Director Dr Rajneesh Arora, Chairman, National Coordination Committee for Student Induction (NCC-IP), inaugurated the event and extended a warm welcome to participants from across the northern region. During the concluding session, Principal Dr Gaurav Tejpal acknowledged and commended the enthusiastic involvement of all participants.

Excelsum high celebrates Christmas

Excelsum High Senior Secondary School celebrated the festival of Christmas with great pomp and show on 22 December 2023. The school was decorated with X-Mas trees, lights and bells. Hues of red, green and white beautified the school premises, as students dressed as little Santas sang Christmas carols. The students and the staff celebrated the festival with joy and light, and the premises echoed with the rendition of hymns. Students recited poems with the objective to acquaint the audience with the significance of Christmas. A play was also enacted by the students portraying the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Marvellous singing and dance performances by the students of Grade II uplifted the spirits of the staff and the students. The Director-Principal of the school, Gunita Grewal, expounded to the students the importance of the festival and the message of prosperity, joy and peace for all.

Palakpreet shines in school games

Palakpreet Kaur of Khalsa College Public School secured the first position in the Punjab Level Road Cycling Open State Under-14 Competition and third position in various events of the 67th Punjab School Games. Principal Amarjeet Singh Gill congratulated the winning student and said Palakpreet secured the first position at the Punjab level by completing a distance of six kilometers in the Open State Under-14 Competition of Road Cycling at Attari Road. Principal Gill said student Palakpreet Kaur secured third position in 500 meter time trial and third position in 60 kilometer time trial in different events of the 67th Punjab School Games held at Guru Nanak Dev University. Gill attributed the student’s victory to the hard work of DPI Gurpreet Singh, coach Rajesh Kumar and Bhupinder Kumar and praised that they are contributing a lot in making the students experts in sports.

SRA hosts school quiz

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School organised a quiz competition on ‘Knowledge Quest’. The students of grade VI participated in it. The event involved five teams in total. Palak and Divyanshi bagged first position Yukta and Kartik stood second. Principal Neetu Sharma appreciated the endeavours of the students and added that the general awareness helps to keep connected with the world around. It aids in our capacity to have a positive social impact. One develops intellect and becomes adept in sound decision making.

