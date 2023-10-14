CAMPUS NOTES: Zonal Youth Festival at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Zonal Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University was inaugurated here today. Prof. Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, student’s welfare formally inaugurated this event by lighting the lamps. He said that youth festivals have been a vibrant celebration of the inner creativity and boundless potential of the youth. These dynamic events serve as a platform for young individuals to express themselves through a myriad of artistic and cultural art forms, igniting their passions and talents. The festival started with the competition of general dance. Student-artists from Kapurthala & Nawanshar participated in the items of music, theatre, dance, literary & fine arts. The competitions are being organized simultaneously on different stages in the University Campus i.e. Dashmesh Auditorium, Guru Nanak Bhawan, architecture department and conference hall.

Save Water campaign

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar conducted an assembly on ‘Save Water’ in its premises on October 13 showing that water is the most important and valuable element on the earth. Without water, no life can survive. Through a role play, the students of Grade II depicted the benefits of water in our daily life, scarcity of water and the dangers the future generations have to face. Water provides beauty to the nature and maintains the environmental balance. We should not misuse it but must wisely use this sacred gift of nature. They also described the methods to conserve water with their benefits beautifully which was an eye opener for everyone. The day also brought to light the relevant issues like -inadequate water supply, lack of sanitation and the impacts of climate change.

Talent Hunt ‘Srishti 2023’

Global Group of Institutes hosted Inter School Talent Hunt Festival ‘SRISHTI 2023’ on 13 th of October, 2023 for the students of Senior Secondary Classes from various schools in Amritsar, Batala, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts. The Chairman of the Global Group of Institutes Dr. B.S. Chandi accompanied by Vice Chairman Dr. Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Dr. Navjot Kaur Chandi and other dignitaries inaugurated Sristhi 2023. Around 2000 students from 50 Senior Secondary Schools of the region participated in the Mega Festival. The students participated in science quiz, dumb charades, poster making, science working models, face painting, just a minute, cake making, group discussion, solo singing and group dancing competitions.

Puneet Kumar becomes Star Reader

DAV College, Amritsar has initiated a star reader award for the students. This appreciation is given to the students who spend maximum quality time in the college library. The practice has proved fruitful as it has raised and improved the reading habit of the students, informed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. In a recent development, Puneet Kumar of BSc Economics SEM 1 has been awarded star reader of library for the month of September. Dr Gupta said that this appreciation letter is given to the student on the basis of his performance in the library. The library committee including the librarian and his assistance observes the active participation of the students in various activities.

