Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh’s services set the house in order?

Amritsar, May 30

After the gruesome and shocking murder of Punjabi singer Subhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala, the demand to appoint former police officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh as Home Minister of the state is gaining momentum.

An IAS officer and a former Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Police, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh took premature retirement from service in 2021. Later, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party and is presently the MLA from Amritsar North constituency.

In holy city, Singh is still remembered for his stint as SSP Amritsar, when he had made a number of efforts to improve the law and order situation.

Arshdeep Singh Judge, a local resident, said: “The services of an officer like Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh can be used to improve law and order in the state. Time and again, he has proven his sincerity and dedication, but it is not known why is he being sidelined?” From exposing the infamous kidney scandal in 2002 to investigating Amritsar sex scandal and then investigating Behbal Kalan firing incident, Singh has proven himself to be the best, Judge said.

Even before the elections, city residents had hoped that an honest officer with such a vast position would get a bigger role in improving the law and order situation.

Even a large number social media users are urging the Punjab Government to appoint Kunwar as Home Minister. A netizen wrote: “Only hope for Punjab, appoint Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh as Home Minister”.

Another wrote: “Bhagwant Mann ji jidd shoddo, Kunwar Vijay Partap ko home minister banao.”

As the government has failed to keep a tight rein on gangsters, petty criminals and drug peddlers, residents hope that Kunwar could help in setting the house in order. In city too, the law and order situation is bad. A tourist from Gujarat was critically injured in a snatching instance on Sunday.