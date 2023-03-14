Canada-based man, kin pose as gangster’s aides, threaten resident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The police have booked a Canada-based person and his brother here for allegedly threatening a local resident by posing as a gangster’s aides and getting a case withdrawn over management of a temple in Ramdass area.

The accused have been identified as Arvinder Singh of Canada and his brother Gurpartap Singh of Ramdass.

Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Ramdass, told the police that a week ago, his wife Anju Baba received a phone call and the caller identified himself as a friend of gangster Goldy Brar and asked her to convince him for withdrawing the case of Thakurdwara Temple. He also threatened to kill him within 15 days if he didn’t withdraw the case.

Frightened after the call, his wife called him and told him about the incident. He said when he heard the recording of the call, he got suspicious that it was Arvinder Singh’s voice. He told the police that from 2013 to 2016, he was the president of the temple and he along with Kulwant Kumar and Sunil Kumar had filed a civil suit against Arvinder, Gurpartap and Surinder Kaur who had allegedly grabbed temple’s land. He said the case was currently in a court.

The police have registered a case under Sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act and Sections 506 and 120-B of the IPC.