Canadian cricketer Bajwa to get warm welcome in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur, June 29

Canada’s opening batsman Dilpreet Singh Bajwa will not only be felicitated by various social organisations of the district but will also be accorded a high-profile welcome by players and coaches of his home ground — Gurdaspur Cricket Academy— when he arrives in the city next month.

Bajwa was born and brought up in Gurdaspur district. After being rejected by the selectors of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), the youngster moved to Canada in 2022. He was a trainee at the academy under the tutelage of Marshall.

After immigrating, Dilpreet, while playing for Montreal Tigers, gave some exceptional performances in the G20 tournament. After a string of decent scores, the Canadian selectors picked him for the national team.

Young players at the academy see Dilpreet as an icon. The academy has had a good track record in the past with many of their cricketers having donned state and national colours in the domestic cricket circuit. Ex-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwa, who played here gifted the academy a bowling machine not too long ago.

