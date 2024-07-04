Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

The passage alongside the canal bridge near Sultanwind has turned into a garbage dump as there is no check on the throwing of waste at the place by people. Residents of the area stated that many of them earlier used the passage alongside the canal bank for a morning and evening walk but now it is not possible.

“Stray dogs can be seen roaming around these garbage heaps looking for food. The presence of dogs is a threat to joggers,” said Jasveer Singh, a resident. Hungry dogs can attack passersby and injure them. Waste is also thrown into the canal polluting its water, he said.

Even though a display board asking people to not throw any kind of waste, including coconuts, religious pictures, and other puja items into the canal, a large number of such items can be seen on garbage heaps. The residents stated that strict action must be taken against those who cause pollution at the place.

They stated that a large number of people come to the canal bank to perform puja as told by babas and tantriks and leave behind many materials adding to heaps of waste. “Sometimes, the waste heaps are also seen burning which causes air pollution and damages nearby trees,” stated another resident.

They demanded that the area should be cleared of the waste heaps and the administration must keep a strict vigil and take action against those who throw waste here. “The foul smell emanating from the waste heaps is unbearable. As the bridge leads to the Golden Temple, a large number of residents use it daily.

