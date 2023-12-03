Cancer check-up camp today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

The Delhi-based Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) would organise a free cancer care OPD and screening camp at Nayyar Hospital here on Sunday.

Dr Vaishali Zamre, senior consultant and surgical oncologist; Dr Narendra Agrawal, senior consultant hemato-oncology, leukaemia and BMT; and Dr Jaskaran Singh Sethi, senior consultant and chief of GI, HPB and paediatric radiation oncology services at RGCIRC, would be available for consultation .

During the camp, comprehensive cancer screenings, including Pap smear test, clinical oral examination and clinical breast cancer screening will be provided.

#Cancer #Rajiv Gandhi