Canine Threat: Dogs on biting spree in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 27
The magnitude of stray dog menace in the city can easily be assessed from the fact that an average of 15 dog-bites cases are being reported at the Anti-Rabies Clinic at Government Medical College here on a daily basis.
Victims should not apply haldi, oil or red chilies on the wound. This adds to skin irritation. Instead, one should wash the scratched or bitten area under running water for 15 to 20 minutes Dr Rohit Batish, in-charge, Anti-Rabies Clinic,
At the same time, there are many myths and misconceptions attached to the disease, which as per medical experts only aggravate the problem.
Dr Rohit Batish, in-charge, Anti-Rabies Clinic, said: “The first misconception is that rabies can be caused by dog bites only. It can be caused by bite of any animal — dog, cat, monkey or any other animal.” He said bites from pet animals, too, can cause rabies.
Dr Batish said victims of dog bites should not apply haldi, oil or red chilies on the wound. “This, too, is a misconception, which adds to skin irritation. Instead one should wash the scratched or bitten area under running water for 15 to 20 minutes.”
Medical experts say animal bites can be categorised into three forms. In the first category, where an animal has only licked, it does not require much attention. In the second category, where the animal has only scratched and no blood has come out requires anti-rabies vaccine.
In the third category, where the bite has caused blood to flow out, requires injection of serum along with anti-rabies vaccine. “Serum is a ready-to-use antibodies. It is being given free of cost at government hospitals and one should get it as soon as possible.
Dr Sanjeev Mahajan, head, department of community medicine, which is running the anti-rabies clinic, said: “Rabies if untreated is 100 per cent lethal. One should keep a safe distance from animals and consult a physician immediately in case of a bite.”
When to worry
- If an animal has only licked, it does not require much attention
- When the animal has only scratched and no blood has come out, it requires anti-rabies vaccine
- In the third category, where the bite has caused blood to flow out, injection of serum along with an anti-rabies vaccine is needed. Serum is ready-to-use antibodies. It is being given free of cost at government hospitals and one should get it as soon as possible
Fatalbites
- April 26, 2021: Two-year-old Gursanjdeep was mauled to death by stray dogs at Varpal village, while he was playing outside his home
- January 6, 2021: A 4-year-old girl, identified as Chanda, was mauled to death by stray canines while she was playing near her accommodation at a rice mill near Malawali village on Airport Road
- April 2, 2022: A 9-year-old Arsh was severely injured as he was mauled by stray dogs in Bhangoi village, near Mehta. The child was barely saved after neighbours acted upon his cries for help when the dogs had dragged him to nearby fields and were completely over him
