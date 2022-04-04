Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 3

There’s no end to stray-dog menace in the city. A 9-year-old child was brutally mauled by canines at Bhangoi village in Mehta here late on Saturday evening, leaving him grievously injured.

The dogs dragged the boy, identified as Arsh, into the fields and mauled him. Hearing his shouts, his mother rushed to the fields and rescued him. Bleeding profusely, he was rushed to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he is under treatment.

The incident has left the boy and the family shocked and traumatised. According to the family, he was returning home and passing through fields near the house, when around six stray dogs attacked and dragged him into the fields.

The doctors attending to him said the boy was critically injured and have bite marks all over the body. They said he was in shock and not even allowing them to come near him.

Kanwaljit Kaur, mother of the victim, said Arsh had gone to a shop in the village. While returning, he took a shortcut through the fields, when the stray dogs attacked him. She said the dogs tore his clothes and bit him almost everywhere. “Had I not reached on time after hearing his cries, God knows what would have happened,” she said.

Dr Rakesh Sharma, who is attending to the victim, said: “The incident has left the boy traumatised. It will take some time to heal the wounds. The boy is out of danger.”

Stray problem has assumed alarming proportions not only in the city, but in the rural belt as well, especially for those living near carcass dumping grounds. Steps initiated by the government and administration to sterilise dogs have stopped abruptly due to the shortage of funds.