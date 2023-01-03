Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

A day after a road accident which snuffed out four lives on the New Year’s Eve, the driver of the car involved in the accident has turned out to be a minor. The police are likely to add additional sections in the FIR, besides booking parents of the suspect in the case.

The condition of the car driver is still serious and he is in the ICU of a private hospital.

Attari DSP Parvesh Chopra said additional sections would be added in the FIR. He said the matter was being discussed and an opinion of the district attorney was being sought in this regard.

The car driver was a 17-year-old boy, who was living with his relatives in Mehta.

Rashpal Singh, investigating officer, said the bodies were handed over to the family members after the autopsy. He said the police had called for the documents of the car to identify its owner. He said after a probe, the police could nominate the owner of the car and parents of the boy for the negligence that led to the death of four persons, while six others were seriously injured.

On December 31, 2022, four persons were killed, while six were injured in a road accident which occurred on the Amritsar–Attari road. The incident occurred when a speeding car collided with an auto-rickshaw from behind. The deceased were identified as Kashmir Singh, Sawinder Singh, Malkeet Singh, and Harjinder Singh, all residents of Neshta and adjoining villages located near the international border. The victims travelling in the auto-rickshaw were labourers and were returning to their native villages from a rice sheller in Khasa. The police booked an unknown car driver in the case.