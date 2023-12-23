Car-borne assailants assault 2 in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 22

Two persons were injured in a case of assault on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala Guru road near Mallia village. In the incident, four Swift car-borne assailants attacked three persons sitting in a Scorpio on Thursday evening.

One person was injured in the firing while the other suffered knife injuries in the head. Two of the injured in the Scorpio have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Rataull village and Akashdeep Singh of Kadgill village. Gurpreet Singh was shot while Akashdeep Singh was hit in the head with a knife.

In his statement to the local city police, Gurpreet Singh said three of the four Scorpio-borne persons alighted from the SUV and fired at him while the other hit Akashdeep Singh with a knife.

After committing the crime, the assailants managed to escape from the spot. Gurpreet Singh said that the assailants are yet to be identified and that he had no personal enmity with anyone. The cause of the incident is not yet known. Gagandeep Singh, SHO, city police, Tarn Taran, refused to respond when contacted on his mobile phone to know the cause of the incident. A case under Section 307, 324 and 34 of IPC read along with Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered on Thursday. The injured are under treatment.

