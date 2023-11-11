Car robbers sent to 3-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

The police got three-day police remand of three car snatchers who were arrested by the police following a brief exchange of fire at a marriage palace in Varpal area falling under the Chatiwind police station here on Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as Rajbir Singh, alias Bir, Lovejit Singh, alias Love, of Gohalwarh village in Tarn Taran and Baljinder Singh of Pheloke village in Goindwal Sahib area in Tarn Taran. They were produced before the court on Friday.

According to the police, they had snatched two cars — Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz – from Tarsikka area on October 22 and 29. The police had recovered a .32 bore pistol along with two magazines, two live bullets, three empty shells and a sharp-edged weapon, besides a Ciaz car from their possession.

The police also scanned the CCTV cameras installed at the wedding palace in Varpal to identify their accomplices who might have come to attend the shagun function. The Chatiwind police station SHO had received a tip-off that the three miscreants were present in the marriage palace where they arrived with the snatched Ciaz car.

They parked the car along the wall of the marriage palace and sat in another Kia car in the parking of the palace. When the police spotted the accused who were sitting in another car, they fired at the police party. Cops had a narrow escape in firing and following retaliation the three suspects were nabbed.

Superintendent of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the police were also probing the ownership of another car which was seized from spot. He said the police were trying to identify their accomplices and also previous instances in which they might be involved.